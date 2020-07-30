RailMitra: A Patna-based Start-Up Giving a Completely New Touch to the Indian Railway Journeys with Its AI-Enabled Features

RailMitra stands out as remarkable Patna-based startup in solving challenges faced by railway passengers. It has made life easier for millions of travellers who travel the breadth and length of our nation daily by train.

In the world of smartphones, various mobile apps help you with multiple travel-related queries. But, RailMitra railway food app is an umbrella railway app which provides comprehensive information about all train travel-related inquiries.

Whether you’re going for a relaxation trip or a business trip, RailMitra has answers to all train travel worries. You don’t need to get into the chaotic interface with a lengthy method when the information can be availed only through a few taps to access various services and travel with ease.

RailMitra, a Hub of Train Services with its AI-Enabled Features

RailMitra is a Patna-based startup that launched its web and app-based platform in 2018. As the name proposes, Railmitra acts as a companion to every train traveller in India. It is functioning under Yescom Group of Companies. This train travel portal is a journey planner providing access to get information about the Indian railway’s trains services. RailMitra’s amazing services include check PNR status, live train status, alongside the most recent Rail News, train schedule, and online e-catering services to order food on trains.

It is the fastest mobile-friendly site that answers all train travel questions in a few seconds. A one-stop platform for all train travel information dedicatedly works to give its users intuitive information. This all-in-one platform helps travellers plan train travel in a better way.

RailMitra has also partnered with a renowned e-catering corporation named ‘RailRestro’, an official e-catering partner of IRCTC E-Catering, for offering online food booking in trains.

The RailMitra App is an AI-powered app which gives substantial information in real-time to check PNR status, live train status and other railway enquiry services. Additionally, it also has PNR prediction features with 99% accurate results.

Mr Manish Chandra is a CEO, and Director of RailMitra loves to contrive new ideas and trends that can help train travellers. “We aim to improve our services to give the best understanding and easy access to our clients through RailMitra,” concludes Mr Chandra.

Vision and Goals

The vision of RailMitra is to simplify train travel in India so that Indian railway passengers can enjoy the rail ride without any stress. With AI-enabled machine learning intelligence and algorithms, it provides accurate rail information to the valuable passengers.

It believes that the only way a traveller can make an informed decision is through a powerful train service tool—RailMitra, which gives the best experiences to its users with consistent innovations. The services are dedicated to making the journey pleasant and peaceful for users.

Manish Chandra, Founder of RailMitra

Manish Chandra is a CEO and Founder of RailMitra with strong visionary skills, architecture and business acumen. Having worked closely with Indian Railways for more than two years – Mr Manish has hands-on experience of how operating information and data flows in Railway networks. “We have tried to make access to train insight information simple for train travellers,” said Manish Chandra.

He added that train travel was admired by many except for two issues: The hassle of booking tickets and the poor quality of train food. At present, these problems have been resolved due to the entry of RailMitra. It has outsourced the twin tasks in many railway zones.

Manish Chandra is also the recognized Founder and Director of Indian Railway e-catering firm, RailRestro. It serves delicious food in train over 450+ locations. The app provides the benefit of booking a meal in train through the app and gets it delivered at your seats.

He also evolved as a director of UrbanZila. It is Patna-based startup recognized as the fastest-growing doorstep service provider for doorstep pick-up and delivery of laundry, dry cleaning, shoe laundry and repairing services in Patna and Ranchi.

Team, the Genius behind the Work

RailMitra initially started with very few workers. But today it has a group of 80+ brilliant team members. The team of professionals and experts has contributed to the growth and reputation of the company. The passionate employees work to attain the same goal intellectually. It has several departments segregated as IT, content creators, Administration, Call centre, Digital Department and Marketing.

The company cultures are enlightened with the frolic events, festival celebration, and clubbed birthday parties organized regularly. Every employee works together as a family and guides each other’s work. At RailMitra, work is like a celebration.

How Does RailMitra Outsmart Other Rail Apps?

RailMitra is an ISO-certified corporation having years of expertise in its domain. It always updates and adds features that simplify the train journeys of the passengers and works according to the needs of its train travellers.

Here is a quick overview of what information RailMitra serves the passengers that makes it stand out among other apps:

99% accurate PNR prediction.

Best food delivery partner in train serving 450+ locations.

Avoid delayed trains using Train Live Status features.

Get Updated Train Schedules from CRIS Database.

Live update on Train Arrivals Departures and Train Running Status with real-time GPS location mechanism.

Our tech-enabled and AI-powered interface allows passengers to get updated and accurate data.

Easy and fast access to all local train schedules for daily commuters.

It provides easy navigation and a user-friendly interface for the rail-related tools and services.

RailMitra: The Best Solution for Last-Minute Travel Decision

RailMitra would delight the train travellers from day one and has been launched for every Indian Railway passenger. Without going through a lengthy procedure, the information can be availed only through a few taps. The app features are designed very intricately for all types of travellers.

The Fleets of Services Offered by RailMitra Are:

Live Train Running Status

Check PNR Status

Spot the train

Finding Trains between Stations

Ordering food online in train

Train Seat Availability and chances of confirmation

Indian Railway Time Table

Fare inquiry

Live Station details

Seat Availability

Train Travellers’ Delight!

Today, Indian Railways has become more open to letting innovation flourish on their networks, from startups such as RailMitra. The website has changed the way people have been travelling in India, be it ordering food on the train or planning travel.

Feel free to explore the impeccable services, check PNR status, access Indian Railways time table, live time running status of trains, order food on train and more without any hassle and enjoy your journey to the core.