Rapid Advances in Online Gambling Technology

The online gambling industry has been making rapid advances in how it uses technology to help players enjoy an evermore choice in the games they play, the sports they bet on, and how they enjoy betting as a whole.

It comes at a time when there has been a rapid rise in the growth of online gambling in India. There are expected to be over 450 million online gamers in the nation by 2023 according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

In order to meet this demand, the nation’s online gambling companies are having to implement the latest technology. This ensures that gamers get chance to play the most innovative games and sports bets, fund their wagering with the most flexible payment methods, and stay safe as a result of online security technologies.

Innovative betting technologies

A quick look at one of the online gambling sites reviewed at GamblingGuy.com shows what’s expected from a casino site and bookmaker in the 21st century. It’s clearly not enough for the operator to just feature a handful of slot games and bets on the biggest sporting events.

In order to survive the competitive marketplace, the modern gambling site has to be able to use technology to feature literally thousands of casino games and sports bets. Not only will the casino games feature standard single-player games of slots, roulette and blackjack, but there will also be an expectation that there be casino games that can be played against a live dealer.

These live dealer games have proven to be hugely popular as they make use of live video streaming technology to give the gamer an immersive feeling of actually playing against a real-life dealer in a physical casino.

Such technological advances are also in demand at sports betting platforms. Here the bookmaker will be expected to feature thousands of live bets taking place all over the world from the likes of Indian Premier League cricket to the most niche event.

What’s more is that many bookmakers are starting to include free live streaming on their sites so that customers can watch a live stream and then enjoy placing their live bets accordingly. Plus with the ability to cash bets out early, it seems that today’s sports betting fan enjoys more flexibility than ever before.

Breakthroughs in gambling site payment methods and safety

A customer’s ability to securely and efficiently fund their wagering is obviously of critical importance. Plus there is the need to be able to make withdrawals in a frictionless manner. Payments have long been the thorn in the side of anyone wanted to gamble online from India, but thankfully a variety of innovative payment brands are rising to meet the challenge.

The majority of decent gambling sites in India now accept India-friendly payment providers such as Jeton, UPI and PayTM. These allow players to make payments and withdrawals in rupees, therefore avoiding any costly currency conversion fees. Plus a growing number of gambling sites are starting to accept payments with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. While there remain many concerns about cryptocurrencies, they remain hugely attractive for players who want to make payments across borders.

Gambling providers have also had to work hard to ensure that their websites and apps meet the security challenges of the modern day. The bare minimum is to have a site featuring 128-bit SSL-level encryption technology, but many operators are taking things to the next level. From featuring Google’s two-factor authentication to even including Apple’s Face ID technology, it looks like there are few technology innovations that the gambling industry won’t make good use of.