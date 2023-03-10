Rapper 50 Cent’s “Vice City” Announcement Turns Out to be a TV Project with Lionsgate

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson recently made an announcement on his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts, teasing his fans with an image of the logo from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The franchise’s name was edited out, leaving many to speculate that he might be involved in the upcoming game, which is rumored to be set in a fictional version of Miami.

However, it turns out that 50 Cent’s announcement had nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto, but rather a TV project with Lionsgate Television. The project, called Vice City, will be an original series produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television in partnership with Lionsgate and Paramount Television Studios.

The show will be set in Miami during the 1980s and will follow three friends who return home after being dishonorably discharged from the armed forces. They team up with a Colombian immigrant in need of a heist crew for his criminal enterprise. While the show’s plot does fit with the Vice City name and setting, it is not related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise in any way.

Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, both of whom worked on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will act as writers and executive producers for Vice City. Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick franchise, will also be involved as an executive producer.

Despite the excitement generated by 50 Cent’s initial announcement, it does not appear that he will be involved in the show’s cast. However, his marketing skills cannot be disputed, as he was able to generate buzz for the show by playing off of the Grand Theft Auto name.

Both Lionsgate and Stahelski have become known for their expertise in the action genre. Stahelski’s most recent project, John Wick: Chapter 4, has received positive feedback ahead of its premiere. While Vice City may not be related to Grand Theft Auto, it still has a lot going for it thanks to the involvement of these industry professionals.

In conclusion, 50 Cent’s recent announcement about Vice City may have disappointed some Grand Theft Auto fans who were hoping for news about the upcoming game, but it still generated buzz for his new TV project with Lionsgate. While the show may not be related to the video game franchise, it still has potential thanks to its intriguing plot and talented production team. It remains to be seen whether or not 50 Cent will be involved in the show’s cast or soundtrack, but fans can still look forward to Vice City when it premieres.