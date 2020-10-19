Rare Planet raises Rs 3.5Cr in pre-Series A led by Uni-M Ventures

Rare Planet, a Kolkata based retail lifestyle startup, has now secured INR 3.5 crore in a Pre-Series funding round backed by the Venture Catalysts and Uni M Ventures.

The latest funding will help the startup to grow its product range, expand in some new markets as well as widen its online business.

Commenting on the investment, Nav Bhaiya, Co-founder, Uni-M Ventures, said, “Through product innovation, technology, and scale, Rare Planet is enabling Aatmanirbhar in the real sense. We, at Uni-M Ventures, are completely committed to the vision of the company, and are confident that it will put Indian kaarigars on the international map.”

Speaking on the investment, Ranodeep Saha, CEO and Co-founder, Rare Planet, said, “The pandemic has had a major impact on the economy, as well as the investment landscape. We remain committed to creating greater value for rural artisans, and taking indigenous Indian handicraft items to a much larger audience across the globe keeping the profits growing quarter on quarter.”