Genius Teacher secured funding of $2M from Indian and US investors

Ex-housing co-founder Advitiya Sharma quiz-based learning startup Genius Teacher has now secured an angel funding round of $2 million.

The funding came from some of the early-stage investors in India.

The round also saw participation from two institutional investors, too which includes the VKG Ventures LLP and Whiteboard Capital.

“Genius Teacher is all about transforming boring education to a learning adventure. We have a big vision to be the best quiz-based learning platform loved by millions of children in K-12. We will utilise our $2 million funds raised to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next 12 months,” said Founder and CEO Advitiya Sharma.