A Big Leap: Going Public

Raspberry Pi, famous for its budget-friendly, single-board computers, has made a significant move by becoming a publicly traded company. The company launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange, initially pricing its shares at £2.80 ($3.57). This valuation placed the company at about £542 million ($690 million).

Investors responded enthusiastically to the IPO, causing shares to soar to £3.90 ($4.97) in early trading. With the offer price at £2.80 per share, the company’s market capitalization reached approximately £541.6 million ($690.2 million) as conditional trading commenced. The offer size amounted to £166 million ($211.6 million), accounting for 30.7% of the company’s ordinary shares. If the over-allotment option is exercised, the final offer size could rise to £178.9 million ($228 million), representing 33% of Raspberry Pi’s ordinary shares. Unconditional trading is scheduled to begin on June 14.

From Small Beginnings to Industry Impact

The journey of Raspberry Pi from its modest origins to a publicly traded entity is remarkable. The first Raspberry Pi computer, introduced in 2012, was a compact, Arm-powered device priced at around £30 ($38), including VAT and shipping. Today, the latest Raspberry Pi 5 with 8GB RAM costs approximately £80 ($102), while a Raspberry Pi 3 is available for about £35 ($44).

The Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+, launched in 2014, remains in production and is expected to be available until at least January 2030. This model, featuring a 40-pin GPIO header and 512MB of RAM, laid the groundwork for subsequent hardware advancements.

Diverse Market and Applications

Initially catering to education and hobbyist markets, Raspberry Pi has expanded its reach significantly. Presently, 72% of its Single Board Computer (SBC) and Compute Module sales are directed towards industrial and embedded customers, while the remaining 28% serve enthusiasts and educational users.

Geographically, Europe constitutes the largest market share for Raspberry Pi, accounting for 38% of its sales. Following Europe, the United States and Asia contribute 29% and 26% of shipments, respectively.

Raspberry Pi’s versatile, programmable computers find applications in various fields, including media servers, retro gaming consoles, interactive dashboards, and robotics projects. Recently, many industrial companies have incorporated Raspberry Pi into their devices and operations, reflecting the reliability and versatility of these affordable computing solutions.

Leadership and Community Engagement

Eben Upton, co-founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi, expressed satisfaction with the IPO’s reception, emphasizing the importance of the company’s team and loyal community. He stated, “Welcoming new shareholders alongside our existing ones brings with it a great responsibility, and one that we accept willingly, as we continue on our mission to make high-performance, low-cost computing accessible to everyone.”

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Having sold over 60 million units since its inception, Raspberry Pi generated $266 million in revenue and $66 million in gross profit in 2023 alone. Raspberry Pi Ltd, the public company, operates as a commercial subsidiary of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, which aims to promote coding through affordable, programmable computers. The Foundation remains the primary shareholder of Raspberry Pi Ltd.

Strategic shareholders include ARM and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, with ARM expressing intentions to increase its stake in Raspberry Pi through the public listing. The IPO is expected to provide significant financial support to the Raspberry Pi Foundation, furthering its educational mission.

Market Impact and Opportunities

Following the IPO, Raspberry Pi’s shares surged by 32% to £3.70, indicating the potential to raise over $200 million. Retail investors will gain access to trading shares starting Friday, as initial trading is limited to certain institutional shareholders.

The IPO marks a positive development for the London Stock Exchange, which has seen several tech companies, such as Deliveroo and Wise, opt for local listings. Traditionally, many UK tech companies choose to go public in the US due to more liquid markets there.