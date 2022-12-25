Rayman 4 Source Code Has Leaked Online

We have learned a few details about this over the years, but it looks like the curtain is going to come down completely now that Rayman 4 Source Code and Editor has just leaked on the internet. Now, according to one Twitter user, it appears the full source code, editor, and assets from the original Rayman 4 project have been leaked online. The leak is not merely a minor one, either: Somehow, the entire source code and editor for cancelled Rayman 4 has leaked and has been made available for use by people who were already exploring unreleased game content.

THE RIDING MECHANICS ARE THERE pic.twitter.com/Qsf8BEqra4 — RibShark (@RibShark) December 24, 2022

Rayman 4 Leak Shows the Games Playing from a Cancelled Title Over the years, a few pieces of Rayman 4s work surfaced, but nothing quite like this. In fact, from the looks of Twitter feeds by RibShark, it appears that Rayman 4 has a few prototype levels that are available for play. Another thing that RibShark showed off, which confirmed it was bad that Rayman 4 was cancelled, was that there was a build that clearly contained a level called Sphincter Cell, which seemed to be taking place within something. Twitter user TheZombieKiller shared a video of the Rayman 4 Code, showing off one of its cool levels.