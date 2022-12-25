Death Stranding Director’s Cut Is Free On The Epic Games Store

Death Stranding Directors Cut is the latest title to hit the Epic Games Store free for a day, and that is excellent news for any fans of Hideo Kojima. Kojima Productions revealed Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards this month, just prior to the announcement that there is a Death Stranding movie also in the works.

Aside from the well-known gaming personality, one of the casual users over on ResetEra shared a picture of the Death Strandings poster, which has a generic “Free now from the Epic Games Store” tag on the bottom. For reasons that are still not clear, it appears that the Epic Games Store is now giving away just the basic Death Stranding version.

Once Death Strandings director cut was released, a legion of fans raced to grab it, causing difficulties on the Epic Game Store servers. Epic Games Stores announced that the Epic Games Store Free games would continue into 2022, but the Epic Games Store offered just one free game a week for most of that year. For a couple of weeks each December, Epic gave away one new free game every day at the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store has also continued giving away free mystery games in order to spotlight the epic discounts available at the Epic Games Store, and mystery games are back now that the Epics mega sale is in progress. Epic Games Stores is also currently running its annual Holiday Sale, which features discounts of up to 75% through January 5, 2023. The store has also been offering a new bundle with the latest games, including a new Xbox One game, which is discounted by 80%. The Epic Games Stores 2022 Holiday Sale will let players go on a Death Stranding without paying anything in the following 24 hours.

Metro Last Light Redux is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Death Stranding is the next free game on Christmas Day https://t.co/sCNJdcED9c pic.twitter.com/wnc7HeyGwe — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 24, 2022

Since it is still not officially confirmed whether or not Death Stranding will become free-to-play on Epic Games Store on December 25, 2022, it would be smart to take this news with a grain of salt. The mysterious next week’s title was teased yesterday and is now up for grabs until December 26th, 9:30 pm. It all kicked off back on December 15, with Bloons TD 6 becoming the first premium title offered free of charge.

Death Stranding also kicked off the sequence for a 15-day schedule, whereby premium games would be offered, one per day, for members to add for no additional charge. Death Stranding is an action game, that attempts to establish a new subgenre called Strand, which is all about making connections, and it has players traversing the US in an explosive fashion, playing Sam Bridges, a baggage handler. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is one of the most divisive games, with one faction calling it an artistic masterpiece, and another (rightfully) calling it a walking simulator.