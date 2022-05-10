Razorpay Gets $75 million investment from Lightspeed and Moore Strategic Ventures

Razorpay is a B2b start-up company in the financial tech industry that enables businesses to accept, process, and disburse payments. Razorpay is compatible with all types of payment methods including UPI, debit cards and credit cards. The company was founded 9 years ago in 2013 and its head office is situated in Bangalore.

The company came to announce that the company has put pen to paper to add in two more brand new investors to their team, namely Lightspeed and Moore Strategic Ventures. The two investing firms have injected $75 million USD into the company as they purchase employee shares.

The entire process has to go through approval is set to be confirmed today on the 10th of May. This is now marking the fourth largest Employee Stock option Plan that the company has taken up and also the second largest one since 2021. The gold medal goes to Flipkart whose ESOP was worth Rs. 600 crores 10 months ago back in July, last year as they just beat out Razorpay by around Rs. 20 crores.

The company attained the status of a unicorn towards the end of 2021, and that number sky rocketed to $ 7.5 billion USD soon after as the company was able to secure an investment worth a massive $ 375 million USD.

After this recent dealing however, the valuation of the company is set to remain the same. This money is will go straight to helping out their employees, both current and the ones who left the company.

They have even set a discount at 15% for preference and equity shares. Employees will also be allowed to sell up to a third of the shares that they own from now on. The chief executive officer of the company has however advised people not to sell their shares for the time being as the value of the company is set to increase and their shares will be worth more very soon.

He said that he will not interfere in the employees’ decisions to sell their shares and that the investors will purchase whatever stock they can buy.

He went on to say that the company is revolutionizing the industry of payments in the B2B sector as the neo bank is coming up with innovating and secure solutions with their platform and talented pool of employees. Razorpay has been stealing the limelight in their sector and time will tell if they will be the top of their industry soon.