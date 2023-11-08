Read Receipts: A Double-Edged Sword in the Realm of Digital Communication

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow users to disable read receipts in direct messages (DMs). This would be a significant change for the platform, which currently shows a “seen” icon next to each message that has been opened.

The new feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared a screenshot on Twitter. The screenshot shows a toggle switch under the “Privacy and Security” settings that says “Read receipts.” When the toggle is off, users will not be able to see whether or not their messages have been read.

Instagram has not yet confirmed that it is testing this feature, but the company is known for experimenting with new features before rolling them out to all users. If the feature is released, it would be a welcome change for users who want more control over their privacy.

What are read receipts?

In the realm of digital communication, read receipts have become ubiquitous, often appearing as tiny blue checkmarks or “seen” indicators next to sent messages. While seemingly innocuous, these notifications carry significant implications for both senders and recipients, influencing the dynamics of online interactions.

For senders, read receipts provide a sense of certainty, confirming that their messages have reached their intended audience. This acknowledgment can alleviate anxiety and anticipation, especially in situations where a prompt response is crucial.

The visibility of read receipts can also serve as a subtle social cue, hinting at the recipient’s engagement with the message. A prompt “seen” notification can be perceived as a positive sign, indicating that the message has been acknowledged and may warrant a response.

On the other hand, read receipts can be a source of pressure and anxiety for recipients. The immediate visibility of the “seen” indicator can create a sense of urgency, obligating recipients to respond promptly, even if they are not yet ready to do so.

Moreover, the presence of read receipts can amplify feelings of self-consciousness, particularly when recipients feel unprepared or unable to respond adequately. The fear of being perceived as unresponsive or dismissive can lead to procrastination and further anxiety.

Why would someone want to disable read receipts?

There are a few reasons why someone might want to disable read receipts. For example:

They may not want to feel pressured to respond to messages immediately.

They may not want the sender to know if they have seen a message that they are not ready to respond to.

They may not want the sender to know if they have ignored a message.

How would disabling read receipts work on Instagram?

If Instagram does release this feature, it would likely work in a similar way to how it works on WhatsApp. When the feature is turned off, users will not be able to see whether or not their messages have been read. However, they will still be able to see whether or not the recipient is online.

What are the pros and cons of disabling read receipts?

There are both pros and cons to disabling read receipts.

Pros:

Users will have more control over their privacy.

Users will not feel pressured to respond to messages immediately.

Users will not have to worry about the sender knowing if they have ignored a message.

Cons: