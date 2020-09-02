Real-estate investment tech startup, Strata secured Rs 140 crore

Strata, has now secured INR 140 crore from the investors to acquire three pre-leased warehouses amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The consortium of assets collectively computed for a total of 0.7 million sq. Ft. of warehousing space.

Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder of Strata, said,

“We have successfully raised funds for our investment opportunities even in such challenging times, which clearly reflects the pent-up demand and high resilience of the sector and the confidence of our investors in our business model. With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of eCommerce, faster shift to 3PL, and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee an approximate 30 percent growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years.”