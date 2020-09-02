Entropik Tech secured $8M in Series A round

Entropik Tech, a startup that uses an AI to track consumer emotional response, has now secured $8 million as a part of its Series A funding round.

The investment round was backed by the Alpha Wave Incubation, a $300 million venture fund managed by the Falcon Edge Capital, a global alternative asset manager, and backed by the ADQ, one of the largest regional holding companies based out of Abu Dhabi.

The round also saw the participation of existing investors Bharat Innovation Fund, which increased its stake in the company and IDFC Parampara Fund.

Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO, Entropik Tech, said,

“We have seen a huge demand for our Emotion AI platform, achieving over 10x revenue growth in the last three quarters. I am proud of our team for its persistence and thankful to our investors for believing in our vision.”