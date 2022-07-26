Realme brings its first new Monitor to Indian Markets 

Realme has come up with a new range of monitors too. Realme has been quite popularly known for its entire new range of products which includes many such audio, entertaining and many other products too. Adding more to these products, now the company has added more such AIoT devices in India.

The AIoT devices by Realme include a new range of monitors, then a tablet called the Pad X, and even the all-new Watch 3, and also you will be getting a new range of audio products as well. Although, we will be covering entire details about the new Relame Flat Monitor.

What does the new Monitor by Realme feature?

If you’re looking for a new modern-looking monitor then maybe you can have a look at this new flat monitor by Realme. Talking more about the monitor, on the design side you will be getting a thinner bezel-less screen and a slimmer screen which only has a thickness of 6.9mm.

The new display Realme is off 23.8-inches and supports an LED screen and also has a faster refresh rate of 75Hz too. Talking about the resolution, here you will be getting a FUll HD screen resolution which also comes with the support for 8ms response time and even the highest peak brightness going up to 250 nits, and also you get the coating of anti-glare protection as well.

The screen on the monitor also supports a 178-degree view angle as well! So, here you will be getting all you need. On the port side of the flat monitor, the monitor comes with support for HDMI, Type-C, VGA, and USB ports.

What is its pricing?

Talking about the feature side, definitely Realme has done a great job by coming up with a monitor with all the features one can need. Although with the features, the pricing for the monitor plays an important role as well.

As per the reports, Relame launched its Flat Monitor for the official selling price kept to Rs. 12,999, and you can buy this new monitor via Flipkart and Realme website as well. However, if you’re looking for a monitor right now, then you can get this laptop for a lower price which can go down by Rs. 2,000 which gives its final price down to Rs. 10,999 as per its introductory offer too.

Should you consider buying this monitor?

This new monitor by laptop comes with a great variety of features and also all these features come for greater pricing as well. So, if you’re looking for a great deal then this laptop can be a great choice for you.