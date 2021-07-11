Realme Pad spotted in real skin in the wild ahead of India launch

Realme, a subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo was in rumours to launch its first tablet in the early of June this year. Later on, the company revealed that the tablet will be named Realme Pad and will be unveiled alongside the company’s first laptop Realme Book. Recently, a few leaked photographs in the hands of an unidentified female using the Realme Pad have been spotted on the internet.

Although the tablet is still under development, there are a number of labels and stickers signifying internal tests and the Realme brand is not yet visible. In addition, the photographs appear from a distance to have been snapped so they aren’t as clear as we expect. However, the design appears to be identical to the teasers released by the brand last month.

The rear side seems to be composed of metal, possibly aluminium or some kind of metal alloy. The rear seems to be composed of metal, possibly aluminium. It has only one camera, which is situated on the left side of the back panel. The top and bottom ends of the panel have fairly large bezels on the front screen. Moreover, because bezels aren’t very modern, it’s probable that this won’t be the final design.

The tablet also has square edges, a detail that had previously been teased. It also has an ultra-thin frame, implying that it will be light. The tablet also looks familiar in terms of design with the newly released Apple iPad Pro models. Sadly, that’s more or less all we know about the upcoming tablet from the leaked images.

However, we might guess that it will be a mid-range tablet priced around Rs. 22,999. Powered by Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz, with Android 11 on top of RealmeUI out of the box. Rumors also suggest that the tablet will have at least 64GB of storage and 6 GB RAM along with a 48 MP camera at the back and a 16 MP Front Camera sensor. Besides, these Realme Pad is also expected to house 8.1 inches – 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Dual-SIM compatibility, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C connector can be the device’s connectivity features. However, all these specs of the Realme Tab are rumored and the company hasn’t revealed much information about the device. So, we will have to wait a while longer to know more.