October 7 is decided to be the launch date of Realme 7i in India and the company confirmed to release two pairs of brand-new wireless audio products along with it. The products were hinted at the IFA 2020 event last month, to be called as the Realme Buds Wireless Pro and the Realme Buds Air Pro which are confirmed to launch in India on October 7th.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be the next generation of Realme Buds Wireless and the Buds Air Pro is the company’s new premium set of truly wireless earbuds.

WHEN WILL THE NEW REALME EARBUDS BE AVAILABLE IN INDIA?

There are a bunch of products to be launched at the October 7th Realme event. The Buds Wireless Pro will be available to purchase from Amazon.in and the Buds Air Pro will be listed on Flipkart. Both of these products are available on the e-commerce website for the customers to buy.

Other products launching alongside these two earbuds are Realmi 7i, Realme 7Pro SE and a smart TV- Realme SLED 4K Smart TV.

FEATURES:

Some important specifications and features are listed on Amazon Website for the Buds Wireless Pro:

These earphones are 20% larger than the previous generation Wireless Buds.

They feature 13.6mm drivers for an amazing audio experience.

They will feature Active Noise Cancellation that is up to 35db.

For enhanced audio experience, the buds support Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio.

They feature Super Low Latency Mode that offers 110ms response time.

They support Google Fast pair with instant magnetic connect feature.

The battery juice will last 22 hours for when the Active Noise Cancellation is off and, 16 hours when the ANC is in use.

They feature fasting charging with 100 minutes of playback within 5 minutes of charging.

These buds will last with 100% battery charge in just about 1 hour.

The next on the plate is the Realme Buds Air Pro which is a premium set of earbuds introduced by the company. It features a completely new design from the Buds Air. Here are some features that are known to the internet before the launch:

They will feature Silicone Earcups for a comfortable fit.

Active Noise Cancellation.

94ms Super Low Latency.

The Flipkart website does not list any more features of the Buds Air Pro.

Guess, we will have to wait for the launch to find out what exciting features will the new premium Truly Wireless Earphones from Realme showcase.