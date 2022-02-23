Reasons behind why Elon Musk is not invited to White House

Some reports state that the White House isn’t inviting Tesla CEO Elon Musk because advisors fear he might embarrass Biden. Musk stated to CNBC that he would do the right thing if he was invited to the White House. The statement came as a reply as CNBC asked how he could embarrass the Biden administration at such events.

Musk’s criticism against Biden is well known, especially on Twitter. Musk told the outlet, “Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26,”

The advisory concerns were stated by CNBC, as they were able to get statements from both Elon Musk and Biden’s administration. Half a dozen people were sited, who were familiar with the matter. Furthermore, the report notes that Biden’s advisors are pushing back against inviting Musk to upcoming events.

In a response to CNBC, initially, Elon Musk sent a “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis. After which he stated that Biden’s administration’s concerns are largely unfounded, said, “They have nothing to worry about. I would do the right thing,”

White House and Tesla

While that may have seemed like a reason right now, even before Musk started criticizing Biden on Twitter, Tesla was not mentioned. Despite being an EV leader, especially by being that company that makes one of the most American Made EVs. Tesla was not mentioned on many occasions. The idea behind why Tesla is being excluded or why Elon Musk is not being invited remains unclear.

Last year, when Elon Musk was not invited he stated that “it seems odd” that he was not invited. It was not a criticism, but just a statement.

Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

It later at some point, when Musk started to go after Biden’s posts or Biden’s administration in his usual style of humor. Now as he wrote to the publication, his reply was much detailed and included reasons on why Tesla should be recognized.

Stated as “The notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26… It got to the point, hilariously, where no one in the administration was even allowed to say the word ‘Tesla’! The public outrage and media pressure about that statement forced him to admit that Tesla does, in fact, lead the EV industry. I wouldn’t exactly call that ‘praise,’”