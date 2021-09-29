Reasons to try BTC betting site 1xBit

Bookmaker 1xBit covers all the bases of online betting on the site. Sports fans, live casinos and traditional casinos can take advantage of all the bookmaker’s offers. Here you can find the following sections to try BTC betting site 1xBit:

Casino. This is one of the most popular sections. The Casino can offer any form of entertainment, starting with slot machines to traditional board games. The great number of leading software vendors publish games here.

Sports. Live betting and typical sports betting are available in this sportsbook. Hot betting markets are available for players all around the world.

Live Casino. With a great number of prominent casino software providers offering live dealer games, Live Casino has one of the largest collections of games on the web.

Poker. The 1xBit poker versions for PC, Android (Android) and iOS are also available in several languages.

Bingo. Even bingo fans can take part in this section of the 1xBit empire.

There are 54 sections in the line, which contain a list of sports, poker, lotto, sweepstakes, as well as bets on politics. The most popular offers are at the top of the list. Quality line is given for dozens of sports that are available here. Types of bets: handicaps, totals, exact score, odd / even and others. The margin is 3-7%. Top matches and competitions have low margins for everyone who would like to try BTC on betting site 1xBit. For live events, the margin is 5-17%. After registering at 1xBit, players can receive a 100% first deposit bonus.

1xBit registration: methods for creating a game account

Betting counter 1xBit offers the most non-standard form of registration. After clicking on the «Register» button at the https://1xbit.com/casino/ website, the company will ask the player to enter a promo code and click on the inscription «Register and get a bonus».

After clicking, the user does not need to select the currency of the account, indicate the country of residence, mobile phone number or e-mail, as is the case on the websites of other online bookmakers. 1xBit independently generates an account number and password for each new user, offering to save the data from the account in the form of a file, image or sent by e-mail message.

Unlike other bookmakers, 1xBit does not ask for personal data of the players. Thus, immediately after completing the registration, customers can start making deposits and playing.