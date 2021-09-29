Amazon reveals Echo Show 15, Astro Robot, Echo Glow, Smart Thermostat and more

Amazon announced a variety of gadgets during the 2021 autumn Echo event, including the Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Amazon Glow, and Halo View, among others. These announcements were delivered during a private gathering for invited guests. All of the announcements made on the stage at the 2021 fall Echo event are detailed here.

Amazon Astro – Specification and pricing

The Amazon Astro robot is the next intriguing thing on our list. It’s similar to an Amazon Echo assistant speaker in that it navigates your home and keeps an eye on things while you’re not there. Astro can conduct video calls and follow you around. There is a retractable periscope camera to see up higher and see if the stove is switched off, among other stuff.

The Amazon Astro robot can make reminders, send and receive messages, and do all of the functions of Echo devices. Surprisingly, it may also transport little things to individuals in the vicinity of the house. For the time being, Astro is only accessible by invitation, with an initial price of $999 and a regular price of $1,449.

Amazon Echo Show 15 – Specification and pricing

The Amazon Echo Show 15 is the most powerful device in the range, with a 15.6-inch display and FHD resolution. It can be wall-mounted and has a front-facing camera with a closeable shutter in the upper left corner. There are widgets with to-do lists, notes, and a calendar view for customization.

The Echo Show 15 is powered by a new quad-core AZ2 processor, which powers a new Visual ID function that instantly updates information based on who the device recognizes. This is $249 and may be used for Prime Video or other streaming services.

Amazon Echo Glow – Specification and pricing

This is a kid-friendly interactive gadget that supports video chatting and includes a projector for sketching, games, and learning activities. The Echo Glow may be used to read books with the free Kids+ subscription for a year. Following this, the Amazon Kids+ subscription will cost $3 per month.

Amazon Halo View

Amazon Halo View is a fitness tracker with the ability to track sporting activities. It features a 7-day battery life and is water-resistant. This accessory incorporates Whole Foods nutrition, tone analysis, and on-demand exercises via the Halo app. It also allows you to view text messages and begin live exercises. Sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking are all significant features of Halo trackers. To utilize the Halo Nutrition and Halo Fitness features, you must be a member of the Halo trackers. This new wearable costs $79 USD.

Amazon Ring Camera

The Amazon Ring Camera, a floating drone camera that debuted last year, is finally ready for its public premiere. It is currently available for $249 invite-only. This page asks prospective customers things such as how big their house is and if they already own Ring goods. It also asks if they have children or pets.

Amazon Thermostat

The Smart Thermostat is reasonably priced at $59 USD. It is available for pre-order in select regions and is manufactured by Honeywell Home, a company well recognized for its household products. The Alexa app may be used to operate the Amazon Smart Thermostat, which tracks the amount of energy consumed by HVAC.

