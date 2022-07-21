Receive Pre Approved Offers & Flexible Repayment Tenure with Bajaj EMI Card

While credit cards have become a staple payment tool in the Indian markets, EMI credits are growing in popularity. One of the front-runners in this field is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, which offers customers additional ease while making purchases. By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card, you can easily convert all purchases into equated monthly installments (EMIs) and repay in a convenient manner.

Features and Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card

There are several benefits you can avail by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Read on below to learn more about its features.

Pre-Approved Loans and Offers:

One of the best benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI card is that you can avail pre-approved loans of up to Rs. 4 lakhs with it. Additionally, you can get pre-approved offers through partner stores like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. exclusively for payments made through the Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Flexible Repayment as EMIs:

Using this card lets you convert your amount due into EMIs and repay them over a tenure ranging from 3 to 24 months.

Quick and Easy Approvals:

You are not required to submit any major documentation for availing the Bajaj Finserv Card , which makes it extremely easy and quick to avail this card.

Wide EMI Network:

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card can be used to buy over 1.2 million products both online and offline at more than 1.2 lakh stores spread across the country in over 2,900 cities.

No Foreclosure Charges:

Unlike most lending tools, there are no foreclosure charges associated with repayments on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card.

Minimal Processing Fees:

Minimal or no processing fees are required for purchasing most items through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

Low Down Payment on Purchases:

For most purchases made through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, the down payment is usually zero or involves a very minimal cost. This is true for products bought online and offline and across price ranges.

Eligibility Criteria of Bajaj Finserv EMI Card

While the rewards and pre-approved loans and offers with Bajaj Finserv EMI card are something most people would focus on, it is also important to understand your eligibility for the card before you start thinking about how to get a Bajaj Finance card. Read on below to understand the eligibility for availing a Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Potential cardholders must be aged between 21 and 60 years to avail a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, while cardholders aged between 23 and 65 years are eligible for an Insta EMI card. It is necessary for the potential cardholder to have a regular source of income in order to avail these cards. Only Indian nationals are eligible for availing a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card.

How to Get Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

It is possible to apply for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card through both online and offline means. While the possibility of applying online means that your application can be completed from anywhere at all, it can also be easy to apply for the card offline.

Applying Online for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Head to the Bajaj MARKETS website and go to the “EMI Cards” section. Alternatively, you can use the Bajaj MARKETS app and head to the relevant section there. Enter details of your profession, date of birth, registered mobile number, and your name as per your PAN Card. Click on ‘Check Your Offer’ to assess which EMI cards can be yours and the offers you can avail. Enter the required details, complete KYC verification, and pay the application fee of Rs. 530. Once your application is completed, you will need to authorise the e-mandate process after which you will be able to view access the EMI card in your wallet on the website and app.

Applying Offline for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Head to partner stores like Reliance Digital, Chroma, Big Bazaar, Vijay Sales, or Shoppers Stop. Pick the items you wish to purchase there. Let a store representative know that you wish to opt for the EMI card apply offline process. Provide the documents they require for KYC verification purposes. Once the verification is completed, you will be able to access your EMI card on the app.

Conclusion

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card has several benefits, the most notable of which include converting your purchases into EMIs, repaying them over a flexible tenure, and the pre-approved offers and loans you can avail.