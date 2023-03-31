In recent times, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts can be seen making her anti-crypto agenda one of the centrepieces of her re-election campaign, despite polls suggesting Elizabeth Warren’s anti-crypto army strategy won’t pay off. It is a good news for the crypto industry.

Warren is building an Anti-Crypto army

Yesterday, Elizabeth Warren, United States Senator of Massachusetts, made a tweet where she suggested that she was fighting to put the government on the side of working families and prominently quoted a Politic headline that said she is building an anti-crypto army.

The pro-crypto army took to Twitter to lambast the Senator. Popular YouTuber Coin Bureau ridiculed the strategy, saying, “Imagine thinking that building an ‘anti-crypto army’ is going to win you votes?” while crypto advocates Lord TJ wrote that Warren’s stance would push innovation offshore.

While the senator undoubtedly has access to her own private polling on the issues, recent polls commissioned by the industry suggest the stance will not be a vote-winner among the majority of the population. In a Feb. 24 survey commissioned by crypto exchange Coinbase, a whopping 76 per cent of the representative sample believed that crypto and blockchain are the future.

Grayscale investment did a survey which shared similar sentiments

Recent polls suggest Elizabeth Warren’s anti-crypto army strategy won’t pay off as most American think crypto is a key innovation for the future. Last year, in November, Grayscale Investment, a digital asset management firm, also did a survey which shared similar sentiments, with the responses interestingly suggesting that more than 55 per cent of the Democrats consider crypto to be the future of finance. That is more than the 51 per cent of Republicans who said the same thing.

However, in Warren’s favour, the crises of 2022, such as the collapses of BlockFI, FTX and Terra Luna, have weighed heavily on crypto sentiment among the public. A recent survey from Morning Consult found that trust in crypto had plummeted over the course of the year. The phrase “Elizabeth Warren is building an anti-crypto arm” was first featured in a Feb 14 Politico article.

