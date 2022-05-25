Red Bank-based NFT platform to be acquired by Descrypto Holdings

A gaming and entertainment-focused NFT and blockchain holding company is pleased to announce that it has agreed to secure OpenLocker, Inc.

Descrypto will secure OpenLocker Inc. (the “Securing”) with Descrypto common shares in a transaction valued at approximately $5,000,000.

OpenLocker, based in Red Bank, New Jersey, is a pioneer in using Blockchain innovation to provide computerized accountability for’s to school rivals as well as pure breed dashing’s finest players.

“We are quite pleased to have entered into this Agreement with OpenLocker. Through completed Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L.) deals, the company has proved that it has the correct formula for development in this emerging field. We see enormous potential for growth with the OpenLocker Brand. We want to share our progress with our investors.” Descrypto Holdings, Inc. CEO Howard Gostfrand said

OpenLocker’s CEO and Founder, Brian Klatsky, said “Our acquisition by Descrypto provides much more depth and learning opportunities than we could have had as a privately held company. This is a great collaboration that creates a very compelling enterprise and an open door for financial investors.”

Descrypto Holdings, Inc. is a blockchain stage and holding organization that specializes in upgraded games and diversions. We are focused on the NFT and blockchain architecture, allowing financial supporters the opportunity to contribute directly to the developing firm with great learning experiences. Descrypto is committed to transmitting investor value by acquiring and developing top-tier companies and key personnel while increasing the value and acceptance of blockchain developments globally.

This formal declaration comprises forward-thinking statements. Except for articulations of proven facts recalled for this formal declaration, all statements are forward-looking proclamations. Forward-thinking explanations may often be identified by terms like “accept,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “potential,” “progress,” or comparison articulations. Such forward-looking statements have risks and vulnerabilities, and there are important factors that might cause actual results to differ significantly from those stated or inferred by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and vulnerabilities are discussed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Financial backers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they include known and unknown vulnerabilities and various variables that are, at times, outside of the Company’s control and could, and possibly will physically influence genuine outcomes, and levels of action, execution, or accomplishments. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current thoughts on future events and is reliant on these and other risks, vulnerabilities, and suspicions associated with tasks, the outcomes of activities, development approach, and liquidity. The Company does not commit to freely update or amend these forward-looking statements under any circumstances, or to update the reasons genuine outcomes may differ significantly from those anticipated in these forward-looking explanations, regardless of whether new data becomes available in the future.