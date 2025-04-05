As the Red Bull Racing and Honda partnership nears its final lap at the end of this Formula 1 season, the duo took over the bustling streets of Tokyo’s Aoyama district with a jaw-dropping motorsport spectacle. The event, held just days before the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, wasn’t just a tribute to years of collaboration—it also served as the live-action debut of Honda’s futuristic 0 SUV prototype, with none other than Max Verstappen behind the wheel.

A Dazzling Display of Speed and Innovation

In a rare and thrilling exhibition, Red Bull’s current F1 lineup, including reigning World Champion Max Verstappen and home hero Yuki Tsunoda, tore through a specially cordoned-off street circuit nestled in the heart of Tokyo’s business district. Screaming V-8 and V-6 hybrid engines echoed off skyscrapers as iconic Red Bull and Honda-powered race machines sped through the cityscape, blending nostalgia with high-octane adrenaline.

But the real twist came when the symphony of internal combustion was briefly interrupted—by silence.

Electric Interlude: Honda’s 0 SUV Prototype Hits the Streets

In a dramatic change of pace, Verstappen emerged from the cockpit of his RB20 and slid into the driver’s seat of Honda’s all-electric 0 SUV prototype. Wrapped in a futuristic purple camouflage, the sleek midsize SUV cruised silently onto the track, captivating onlookers with its space-age design and whisper-quiet performance.

This marked the first time the 0 SUV has been seen in motion since its global reveal at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Built on Honda’s all-new EV architecture, the 0 SUV is the flagship of the automaker’s 0 Series lineup—promising sustainability, performance, and advanced driver-assist tech.

Verstappen, joined by Tsunoda in the passenger seat, playfully navigated the SUV through the makeshift circuit while sipping Red Bull, exchanging laughs and waves with the crowd. It was a lighthearted moment in an otherwise high-intensity showcase, blending Honda’s vision for the future with the star power of Formula 1.

Tech-Forward Future: What We Know About the Honda 0 SUV

While Honda has remained tight-lipped about many of the SUV’s core specs, early reports suggest the 0 SUV will offer Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, powered by a next-generation software platform dubbed ASIMO OS. It will be the first production model assembled at Honda’s new EV Hub in Marysville, Ohio, with a global release scheduled for mid-2026.

Following the SUV, Honda also plans to launch the 0 Saloon—a wedge-shaped electric sedan—by the end of 2026, further expanding the brand’s premium EV ambitions.

A Bittersweet Farewell, and a Look Ahead

The Tokyo exhibition wasn’t just a promotional event—it was a symbolic passing of the torch. As Honda prepares to step back from Red Bull Racing after years of championship-caliber collaboration, the focus now shifts toward electrification and innovation.

For Verstappen and Tsunoda, the show was both a celebration of the past and a preview of the road ahead. And for fans lining the streets of Tokyo, it was a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle—a high-speed blend of motorsport magic and futuristic mobility.

With the Japanese Grand Prix on the horizon, one thing is clear: Honda may be shifting gears, but its legacy—on and off the track—continues to accelerate.