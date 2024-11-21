On Wednesday afternoon, Reddit, the beloved discussion platform with millions of daily users, suffered a significant outage, leaving users across the globe unable to access the site. The unexpected disruption sparked frustration for those looking to post, comment, or scroll through their favorite subreddits.

The Outage Strikes Worldwide

The issue began around 3:00 PM ET, with Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, immediately reporting a surge in complaints. Within just 30 minutes, over 47,000 outage reports were logged, eventually peaking at nearly 49,000. The outage wasn’t localized, as users from regions like the U.S., U.K., and Australia all experienced problems connecting to the site.

On desktop, many users saw an error message reading, “Upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers.” Mobile users were greeted with the now-infamous image of Reddit’s mascot, Snoo, looking lifeless—an unmistakable sign that something had gone terribly wrong.

Frustration Mounts as the Outage Persists

As the downtime stretched on, Reddit’s functionality remained spotty. Some users experienced slow load times, while others were completely unable to access the platform. By the afternoon, the site’s malfunctioning pages and error messages had become a hot topic on social media.

Reddit quickly acknowledged the issue, stating that a bug in a recent software update was the cause. However, they did not elaborate on what the bug was or how it affected the backend of the site.

Efforts to Restore Service

Reddit’s technical teams acted swiftly to resolve the issue, with the company updating users through its official X (formerly Twitter) account. By 4:00 PM ET, the platform confirmed that its engineers were working on a fix. Around 4:45 PM ET, Reddit announced that the issue had been addressed, and services were beginning to come back online.

Although things seemed to be improving, some users still reported lingering problems, such as slow loading speeds and occasional errors. By 7:35 PM ET, Reddit assured users that the platform was mostly restored to full functionality.

Users Turn to Alternatives During the Outage

Reddit’s outage highlighted the crucial role the platform plays in online conversations. With its mix of real-time discussions, memes, and Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, millions rely on Reddit as a place to connect with like-minded communities. The outage left many scrambling for alternatives, as users flocked to other social media sites to share their opinions and seek information.

Although online platforms experience technical issues from time to time, Reddit’s outage was particularly impactful due to its widespread reach and the sheer volume of complaints. The disruption served as a stark reminder of how vital the platform has become in users’ daily routines.

Reddit Acknowledges the Issue and Responds

In a statement to Tom’s Guide, a Reddit spokesperson confirmed that the outage stemmed from a bug in a recent update. They assured users that the issue was now fixed, but did not provide any specifics on the bug’s cause or how it affected the platform’s operations.

This incident has raised questions about the stability of software updates and the need for platforms like Reddit to ensure their systems remain reliable as they continue to grow.

By the end of the day, Reddit was functioning once again, but many users were still frustrated by the prolonged outage. While the company’s quick response helped ease some of the backlash, the situation highlighted the importance of keeping platforms stable in the face of frequent updates.