A powerful storm has left a trail of destruction across the U.S. Northwest, claiming at least two lives and causing widespread chaos. The storm, which began on Tuesday, caused trees to fall, power outages, and significant damage throughout Washington state. In Lynnwood, just north of Seattle, a woman was tragically killed when a tree struck a homeless encampment. Another woman died in Bellevue, a Seattle suburb, when a tree fell on her home while she was in the shower.

In addition to the fatalities, two people were injured southeast of Seattle in Maple Valley after a tree collapsed onto their trailer. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as winds continue to uproot trees and create hazards.

Bomb Cyclone Brings Violent Winds

The storm, known as a “bomb cyclone,” intensified rapidly as it hit the region with winds reaching 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts of up to 70 mph (110 kph). Meteorologists warned of the extreme conditions, describing the rapid intensification as a result of cold polar air colliding with warm tropical air. This “atmospheric river” dumped a large amount of moisture, causing severe weather across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

The Weather Prediction Center issued flood warnings through Friday, with hurricane-force winds expected to continue impacting the region.

Widespread Power Outages

The storm caused extensive power outages, with over 300,000 homes and businesses across Washington, Oregon, and Northern California left without electricity by Wednesday evening. At its peak, outages affected about 600,000 customers. Additionally, around 225,000 residents in British Columbia, Canada, were without power due to the storm, though that number dropped to 64,000 by Wednesday evening.

Utility companies warned that power restoration could take several days as crews struggled to repair fallen power lines amidst ongoing severe conditions.

Flood Warnings and Travel Chaos

The storm brought heavy rainfall to Northern California, with forecasts predicting up to 16 inches of rain through Friday. The National Weather Service extended flood watches for the region, urging residents to prepare for flash flooding, rock slides, and debris flows.

Travel disruptions were widespread, including the closure of Interstate 5 in Oregon from Ashland to the California border, where hazardous winter conditions were expected to last for several days. In Nevada, high winds forced the closure of schools and restricted truck travel along major highways. The Mt. Rose Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe also halted chairlifts due to the conditions.

Snow, Blizzard Conditions Expected

The storm’s impact extended to higher elevations, where heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions were forecast. In the Sierra Nevada, up to 15 inches of snow was expected above 3,500 feet, with wind gusts of 75 mph exacerbating the dangerous conditions. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour were reported in the Cascades and Northern California, with some areas expecting up to three feet of snow.

Officials warned that travel would become nearly impossible, with blizzard-like conditions making driving hazardous in mountainous areas.

Extensive Damage and Ongoing Hazards

Falling trees caused significant damage throughout the region. In Seattle, a tree fell on a car, trapping the driver temporarily. Fortunately, the individual was rescued and reported in stable condition. Bellevue experienced widespread destruction as trees struck homes and blocked roads. Fire departments across the region, including in Bellevue, urged residents to stay indoors, particularly on lower floors and away from windows.

First responders faced immense challenges as they worked to clear trees and reach victims. In some cases, cranes had to be used to remove large trees obstructing roads and homes.

Ferry Services and Schools Affected

The storm also disrupted ferry services in Washington. Strong winds and rough seas forced the temporary suspension of ferry routes between Port Townsend and Coupeville. Schools across western Washington canceled classes or delayed their openings due to safety concerns. The National Weather Service issued warnings urging people to avoid exterior rooms and windows and to exercise caution while traveling.

Forecast: More Harsh Weather Ahead

Forecasters predict that the storm will stall over Northern California through the week, continuing to bring heavy rain and snow to the region. With rainfall totals expected to reach up to 16 inches and mountain snow accumulation potentially topping three feet, authorities are bracing for more flooding, snow, and extreme conditions.