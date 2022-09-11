Redington will be selling iPhone 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8 in India

According to a newly emerged report, Apple’s new iPhone models which will be the iPhone 14 series and also the new smartwatch series including the Watch Series 8 will be sold via Redington India outlets in Indian markets.

For the people who aren’t aware! Apple recently launched its new iPhone as well as Watch series models for this year. There were four new sets of iPhone models which were launched this year where we got to see two standard iPhone models including the regular iPhone 14 and an iPhone 14 Plus and then we got to see a pro model including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple introduced a new set of features for these new iPhones which include it comes with a new design language for Pro models and also an improved battery and internal features too.

Alongside to iPhone, we also got to see a new set of Watch Series which is the Watch Series 8 being launched which furthermore comes with a new hardware side where we get to see it coming with the latest new chipset, temperature sensor, and a lot more.

However, we don’t have any updates regarding the sales of Apple Watch Pro models. We will be updating you as soon as Apple comes up with more and more details about the selling of this new smartwatch as well as the new iPhone models too.

We already have covered an article detailing what Apple has launched officially during their Far Out event. Let’s now get back to the Indian selling of iPhone models. Here is everything you should be knowing about the retail selling of these new products by Apple.

Redington India to sell iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8

Chennai-based supply chain solution company, Redington India has taken up the charge to sell the new set of iPhone 14 models as well as Watch Series 8 and reportedly also has partnered in hands with HDFC bank in order to provide a new set of offers and discounts to these models.

However, these new iPhones and Watch Series will be sold in all the 4,000 Redington retail stores available across India, and also one of the popular Apple accessories, the Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 8 will be sold in 2,800 Redington outlets spread across India. The sales of new AirPods Pro models are also yet to be confirmed. As we said, we will be updating you with more details as things get confirmed officially.