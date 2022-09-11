Comcast To Offer Internet Speed In Gigabytes

According to reports Comcast said, that it is going to offer 2-gigabyte speed soon. Reports bring out that Comcast is a multinational media and technology company. Reports also bring out that Comcast is the high-speed internet provider in the USA. The company in a statement has said, that, the company is aiming to bring high-speed internet providing multi-gig data in more than thirty American cities.

Press Release

A press release also brought out that, the process to roll out high-speed internet services has already been initiated in cities like Colorado Springs, Panama City and Philadelphia, PA. According to Comcast, the company is also going to improve the internet upload speed in these cities by ten times, as it is offering now.

According to reports, the company’s internet max upload speed touches 200Mbps, even with the new Gigabit x2 plan, but Comcast intends to change that. It’s launching multi-gig symmetrical speeds next year, which will enable multi-gig speeds for both downloads and uploads.

Comcast Plan

Reportedly the company intends to launch multi-gig symmetrical speed the next year, to offer internet speed in gigabytes for both: downloads and uploads. The upload and download speeds are the same in a symmetrical internet connection.

According to reports, the cable network has lagged in providing high-speed internet connections. However, as per the reports, of the new DOCSIS 4.0, it would be possible for Comcast to provide high speed in gigabytes to users. According to news reports Comcast is attempting to shift over to a new system to provide up to four gigabytes of speed.

Fibre Cable

Few of the cities, including Verizon, are currently relying on fibre cable networks to provide internet. According to reports, the internet provided by them has remained limited to only the metro cities. Reports bring out that, symmetrical connections are required for those wanting a higher connection but this connection could only be provided where there is no fibre cable.

Reportedly a Comcast representative has expressed that, the users might need to upgrade their modem post the launch of an asymmetrical cable network. Reports also bring out that internet users of the cities like Augusta, Panama City Beach, and Philadelphia do not require upgrading their modem at least for now.

Comcast Cable EVP Elad Nafshi told Fierce Telecom that once Comcast does roll out its symmetrical services next year, customers will need to upgrade their modem.

The Docsis technology boast of providing high-speed symmetrical data with the support of high reliability, greater security and with the ability to prove low latency.