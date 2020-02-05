Reliance Industries owned Embibe acqui-hires OnlineTyari

Embibe has now acquired the OnlineTyari in an undisclosed cash deal, according to the report.

OnlineTyari’s founding team and its intellectual property has moved to the Embibe, said the report.

The startup had earlier approached the Bangalore based Byju’s for a possible acqui-hire, but was rejected by the platform, according to the report.

It is founded by the IIT Kanpur Alumni, Bhola Meena, and Udai Singh in the year 2014. It offers test preparation and assessment for job aspirants for Indian Railways, Banking, and Staff Selection Comision exams.

The platform, which is owned and operated by the Next Door Learning Solutions, has now secured $3 million in the funding round of Series A in the year 2016. The round was led by the Susan Dell Foundation and Micheal along with the 3one4 Capital, Tracxn Labs, Mohandas Pai, and among others.