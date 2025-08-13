Celebrated cancer researcher Feng Gensheng has returned to China after spending 40 years in North America, most of them in the United States. Earlier this year, Feng was elevated to the position of distinguished professor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD)—but his career path has now taken a decisive turn.

He has accepted the role of director at the Cancer Research Institute of the Shenzhen Bay Laboratory (SZBL), a state-backed scientific research hub jointly established by Guangdong province and Shenzhen city to become a world-class center for science and technology innovation.

As of July 31, 2025, Feng’s tenure at UCSD officially concluded, marking the start of his full-time commitment to advancing cancer research in China.

Breakthrough Research in Liver Cancer

Feng is internationally recognized for his work on liver cancer recurrence and the development of immunotherapy-based treatments. His most significant contribution came with the discovery of SHP2, an enzyme that regulates protein stability and influences the activity of other enzymes—an insight that has deepened the understanding of how cells regenerate and differentiate.

A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Feng has more recently focused on finding ways to treat liver cancer without relying on conventional immune checkpoint inhibitors. His studies have revealed previously unknown mediators of cell-to-cell communication, opening up new directions for therapeutic innovation.

Timing Coincides with U.S. University Funding Challenges

Feng’s move comes during a period of tightening budgets in American higher education. Under U.S. President Donald Trump, public university systems have faced significant funding reductions. While UCSD was spared the complete funding freeze imposed on the University of California, Los Angeles, it has still been impacted.

In April, UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla warned in a letter to staff that annual financial losses could range from US$75 million to over US$500 million depending on the severity of budget cuts. Such uncertainty has caused concern among faculty members, particularly in research-intensive fields like medical science, where sustained funding is critical.

From Zhejiang to the Global Research Stage

Born in 1961 in Jiashan, Zhejiang province, Feng’s academic journey began in 1978 when he enrolled at Hangzhou University (now part of Zhejiang University). Initially inspired by famed mathematician Chen Jingrun, he considered pursuing mathematics but ultimately chose biology.

His passion for cancer research began after taking two elective courses—tumour biology and immunology—which sparked a lasting interest in tumour immunology and immunotherapy.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Feng obtained a master’s in immunology from the Second Military Medical University in 1984 before heading overseas for further study.

Academic Achievements and Scientific Discovery

In 1990, Feng earned his PhD in molecular biology from Indiana University Bloomington. He then spent four years as a postdoctoral researcher at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children and Mount Sinai Hospital.

It was during this time that he made the landmark discovery of SHP2, with results published in Science in March 1993—a breakthrough that brought him recognition in tumour immunology circles worldwide.

By late 1994, Feng had joined the Indiana University School of Medicine as an assistant professor, later becoming an associate professor. In 2000, he moved to San Diego’s Burnham Institute for Medical Research (now Sanford Burnham Prebys), eventually achieving the rank of full professor. In 2009, he began his tenure as a professor at UC San Diego, where he remained until his return to China.

Goals at Shenzhen Bay Laboratory

In his new role at SZBL, Feng will spearhead research into next-generation immunotherapies for liver cancer, particularly those that bypass reliance on immune checkpoint inhibitors. His approach will merge molecular biology, immunology, and translational research with the aim of moving promising lab discoveries toward clinical application more efficiently.

SZBL’s extensive resources and strategic mission to compete with global research leaders make it a fitting base for Feng’s future projects. His appointment also reflects China’s broader strategy to bring back internationally trained scientists to strengthen its domestic biomedical capabilities.

Feng’s relocation is part of a broader pattern in global research: the movement of scientific talent toward regions offering greater funding stability and infrastructure. Over the past decade, China has increased its investment in life sciences and medical research, offering competitive resources and support to lure prominent researchers from abroad.

For scientists like Feng, such opportunities can provide the scale and stability needed to conduct groundbreaking, long-term projects—factors that are increasingly difficult to guarantee in certain Western academic environments.