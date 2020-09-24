Rephrase.ai secured $1.5M in seed funding round

Rephrase.ai, the Bangalore based Artificial Intelligence led synthetic media production startup, has now secured $1.5 million in seed funding round backed by the AV8 Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures.

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new capital secured to scale its AI-supported video personalization platform, strengthen its commercial presence in North America, and expand its engineering and research teams based out of Bangalore, India.

Speaking on the investment, Ashray Malhotra, CEO, Rephrase.ai, said, “Now, enterprises can create high-quality video content for targeted sales and marketing initiatives while saving time and money. This technology will change the way we think about video production, both for business communication today, and filmmaking in the future.”