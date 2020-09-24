ShareChat secured $40 million in pre-Series E funding round

ShareChat, the Bangalore based social media platform, has now closed its Pre-Series E funding round by securing $40 million, backed by the existing investor’s Twitter, SAIF Partners, Twitter, and Lightspeed Ventures along with new entities.

The other investors in this funding round include the Pawan Munjal of the Hero Group in his personal capacity, DCM Shriram Promoters Family Office, and India Quotient.

On the funding, ShareChat CEO and Co-founder Ankush Sachdeva said, “ShareChat is on a rapid growth path and is spearheading the growth of the Indic language Indian social media landscape. Our short-video platform Moj has been on an explosive growth trajectory since its launch. This funding will help us further invest into our product development, ML capabilities, and helping the creator community.”