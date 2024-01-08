Board members at SpaceX and Tesla have expressed concerns to The Wall Street Journal about Elon Musk’s purported use of hallucinogenic drugs like ketamine. Talks concerning the possible effects of this disclosure on Musk’s health and the enormous company empire he leads have been triggered. A lot of people have expressed concern about the rumored drug usage, which includes LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. This is understandable given the responsibility that comes with being the CEO of large corporations like Tesla and SpaceX.

Credits: NDTV World

The Incidents: A Closer Look at Musk’s Alleged Drug Use

According to the story, Musk allegedly used drugs on several occasions, from consuming acid at a party in Los Angeles in 2018 to ingesting magic mushrooms in Mexico the following year. The use of recreational ketamine in 2021 during a Miami Art Basel house party is also discussed, along with former Tesla board member Steve Jurvetson. According to reports, these occurrences happened at private parties when attendees turned in their phones or signed nondisclosure agreements.

Board Members’ Concerns and Resignations

Due to Musk’s unpredictable conduct and drug use, Linda Johnson Rice, a previous director at Tesla, reportedly made the decision not to run for board reelection in 2019. Although other board members have voiced concerns about Musk’s behavior, those reservations have not been included in formal meeting agendas or minutes. The current chair of the Tesla board, Robyn Denholm, reportedly approached Kimbal Musk to ask for help about Elon Musk’s actions, without bringing up the topic of “drugs.”

Legal and Corporate Ramifications

Any form of illegal drug use would violate corporate regulations at both SpaceX and Tesla, in addition to potentially breaching federal contracts. Such actions could cast doubt on Musk’s leadership role, especially at publicly listed Tesla, where the board plays a crucial role in monitoring management on behalf of shareholders. Violations of corporate policies and federal regulations could have legal consequences and impact the overall reputation of the companies.

NASA and SpaceX’s Random Drug Tests

Concerns regarding Elon Musk’s potential effects on SpaceX arose after his 2018 appearance on the Joe Rogan Show, during which he was observed using marijuana. After NASA expressed concerns, SpaceX employees were subjected to arbitrary drug testing. The incident emphasizes how crucial it is to keep up a professional appearance, particularly in fields where accuracy and safety are crucial, like space exploration.

The Unusual Behavior and Its Possible Causes

Musk’s peculiar behavior, such as a 2017 event where he appeared incomprehensible and rambled on stage, has raised questions about its cause. Some attribute it to alleged drug use, while others point to chronic lack of sleep, a fact Musk himself has been vocal about. Executives are still trying to identify the reasons behind Musk’s atypical behavior, including his emotional tweets and public statements.

Workaholic Culture and “Demon Mode”

Musk is well-known for his extreme work habits, which include sleeping in the SpaceX and Tesla offices on a regular basis. In his recently released official biography, Walter Isaacson recalls Musk’s “demon mode,” in which he would become enraged and attack staff members and executives. The biography delves into Musk’s rigorous work ethic and demanding leadership style, illuminating the difficulties faced by individuals in his close vicinity.

Conclusion:

With The Wall Street Journal reporting on Elon Musk’s suspected drug use, the story behind one of the most powerful businesspeople in the world becomes even more complicated. The worries voiced by board members, possible legal repercussions, and the effect on Tesla and SpaceX’s brand image highlight the fine line that must be drawn between individual decisions and the obligations that come with being a significant corporation’s leader. The story reminds stakeholders of the difficulties in preserving a solid and stable business image as well as the scrutiny high-profile executives must endure.