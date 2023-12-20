Accusations of “Wasteful” Spending Prompt GOP Lawmakers to Scrutinize Broadband Discounts

Republican members of Congress have launched a vigorous critique of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal initiative designed to provide $30 monthly broadband discounts to low-income households. Alleging “wasteful” expenditure, lawmakers, including Sen. John Thune, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Rep. Bob Latta, have voiced their concerns in a letter addressed to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. The missive hints at the potential withholding of funding for the ACP, which is slated to conclude in April 2024.

Questioning ACP Effectiveness

The lawmakers’ letter raises questions regarding the efficacy of the ACP, echoing shared apprehensions from the FCC Inspector General. The central concern is that the program may inadvertently be subsidizing households already equipped with broadband, thereby deviating from its primary objective of connecting non-subscribers to the Internet. The letter casts doubt on Rosenworcel’s recent testimony before the House, where she forewarned that 25 million households could lose internet access if ACP isn’t renewed.

Allegations of Reckless Spending

Characterizing the ACP as part of a “reckless spending spree,” the Republican lawmakers criticize what they perceive as the Biden administration’s imprudent allocation of funds. They called upon Rosenworcel to furnish accurate information regarding the number of Americans at risk of losing broadband access should the ACP fail to secure additional funding.

Legislative Response and Broad Support

Despite reservations from Republican quarters, Rep. Yvette Clarke has pledged to introduce legislation for the re-funding of the ACP. Contrary to GOP concerns, the program enjoys widespread support from consumer advocates, the telecom industry, and the governors of 25 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, as evidenced by a joint letter dated November 13. The Biden administration’s request for $6 billion to sustain the program through December 2024 adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing debate.

GOP Claims of Wasteful Discrepancies

The Republicans’ letter emphasizes what they describe as “wasteful discrepancies” in the ACP, specifically focusing on the percentage of recipients with pre-existing broadband subscriptions. Quoting Rosenworcel’s testimony, the letter challenges the accuracy of the Universal Service Administrative Company’s (USAC) findings, contending that only ’20 or 22 percent’ of ACP recipients lacked broadband before the program’s inception. The GOP lawmakers say that the ACP’s enrollment numbers surpass the actual count of unconnected households, which suggests a potential misallocation of taxpayer subsidies.

Challenges to FCC Chair’s Testimony

Rosenworcel’s response to queries regarding ACP recipients’ prior broadband subscriptions is also being challenged. The lawmakers assert that her dismissal of concerns about wasteful spending lacks foundation and called upon the FCC chairwoman to provide detailed data on household enrollments through various eligibility thresholds. Additionally, they requested information on broadband adoption rates among first-time subscribers, seeking a comprehensive understanding of the program’s impact.

FCC Chair’s Warning and GOP Skepticism

Rosenworcel’s cautionary remarks during her testimony, predicting that 25 million households could lose internet access without renewed ACP funding, face skepticism from the GOP lawmakers. The labeled figure of 25 million is deemed “speculative,” prompting a call for a more evidence-based approach. The Republicans emphasize the necessity of accurate data to substantiate claims regarding the program’s effectiveness.

White House Defense and Impact on Communities

In October, the White House underscored the ACP’s pivotal role in supporting rural, remote, and tribal communities. While the standard discount is $30 a month, the program offers $75 monthly subsidies in tribal lands and high-cost areas. The White House asserts that tens of millions of individuals stand to lose this benefit without additional funding, potentially jeopardizing their ability to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities.