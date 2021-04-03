Researchers Develop Manufacturing Training That includes AI and VR

The field of industry and manufacturing is in for an ‘intelligent’ twist with the researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology adding augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence as a part of their toolkit. This will enhance the modern training platform equipping it to address the issues related to skilled labor which is of immense importance for the growth and development of the field.

With time, technological advancements, and growing competitions necessitate the need for workers to be equipped with equally advanced knowledge covering details concerning automation and smart technologies. The use of artificial intelligence and augmented or virtual reality applications can help in improving the training strategies, thereby building a learning ground where the novice trainees can receive a thorough base on critical manufacturing skills. Smart technology solutions can also prove to be of remarkable help in retaining the knowledge wealth of experienced engineers and machinists.

AI and AR/VR: The Power Boosters

The workforce in the U.S needs workers with advanced skill sets and qualifications. The ability and knowledge to operate machines with sharpness while also conducting the manufacturing processes must come naturally to them as a result of well-structured training that polishes and refines their skills. This is where artificial intelligence makes an entrance bringing forth an intelligent and smart training method.

Training Methods

Virtual reality goggles will help the trainees learn through an immersive experience which also ensures their safety. They will get operational and almost practical knowledge about how to work the manufacturing systems through this training method, considerably improving the efficiency levels. The virtual reality system will help the trainees to get first-hand knowledge about the actions and methods through replication of the actual work environment.

According to Yunbo Zhang (Assistant Professor, Kate Gleason College of Engineering, RIT),

“Augmented or virtual reality might be new to people, and for some, it is hard to understand what their experience could be. Most people, when they are doing training, are reading material or watching Youtube. Our platform will not be like that.”

These training methods are completely different from the traditional methods which largely depended on experience. In contrast, the modern training platform will be modeled in such a way that it addresses the complex issues related to workforce management. It will also ensure that the training will shape workers with mastery in their field of work since the system will emulate the real work environment as close to reality as possible.

In contrast to the usual situation where AR/VR is mostly related to gaming and entertainment, this training method will throw light on the potential for learning that comes with these technologies, adding yet another perspective to the list. The application will make use of AR/VR in a way that is efficient and affordable, in such a way that it meets the emerging and ever-evolving industrial needs.