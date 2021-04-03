Fujitsu’s Artificial Intelligence Story

Risks are an inevitable part of any human endeavor. Even big companies are no exception when it comes to risk factors. While prudence and foresight can play a remarkable role in eliminating some risks, there still remain a few which are even difficult to track. One such risk factor which can shake the foundations of a company is product recall that has the potential to wreak irreversible damage since it comes to light only after the market release of the product.

Japan-based firm, Fujitsu has come up with an AI-powered solution to address this issue. The AI system developed by the company facilitates the detection of errors at an earlier stage by highlighting irregularities in the appearance of the product. This will allow the company to make required corrections before the market release of the product.

How Does It Work

The AI technology used facilitates image inspection that is capable of detecting even the most subtle irregularities and external abnormalities on the product. This is made possible by the AI-powered model’s pre-training on images with simulated abnormalities. Real images of defective goods are used by the company for the data needed for training.

The AI tool is smart enough to identify unique abnormalities even in similar-looking products thereby enhancing efficiency and accuracy. As per the reports from the company, the tool has been of remarkable help in decreasing the man-hours required for inspection by at least 25%. The AI model will help in reducing the workload while also ensuring maximum productivity.

Why Is It Needed?

One of the most important uses of the AI tool is that it reduces the monumental costs of the product recall. Also, it efficiently optimizes the times that are otherwise consumed while using traditional methods of inspection, thereby reducing the burden on workers and better equipping them to achieve the targets set by the company. Using artificial intelligence for accurate product identification also avoids the risk of brand image decline caused by damaged goods and services. It also moves the shadow of legal suits that entails damaged products and services which can result in massive losses for the company.

All of the above points to the necessity of upgrading industrial processes with advanced technologies that will add to the efficiency, accuracy, and effectiveness of the processes involved.