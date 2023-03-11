Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Find the Secret Weapon

The recently released demo of the Resident Evil 4 remake has fans eagerly exploring the familiar village location that served as the opening of the original game. The demo features updated enemy behaviors, gameplay mechanics, and a slightly updated layout for the village, but also includes a secret weapon for players to discover.

The TMP (Tactical Machine Pistol) is a weapon that players can find in the Resident Evil 4 demo, but obtaining it is no easy task. A Steam user named Vizixi was one of the first to discover the location of the TMP and share the news with others. The trick to finding the TMP involves discarding all of the items in your inventory before entering the village.

By doing so, the two wells in the demo that are normally blocked by grates will be opened, allowing players to access a hidden tunnel beneath the village. Inside the tunnel, there is a chest containing the TMP and a few other items. Some players were initially skeptical of this discovery, but after testing it out for themselves, they confirmed that it does indeed work.

However, it is important to note that this may just be a demo feature and may not be included in the final game. While the TMP and other weapons have been shown in past gameplay previews and trailers, it is unclear how players will acquire them in the final version of the game.

Additionally, a recent State of Play appearance by the game hinted at the inclusion of another SMG in the game that was not present in the original game. It seems that the Resident Evil 4 remake will have some new weapons to offer players, which is sure to add some excitement to the gameplay experience.

The discovery of the TMP in the demo has fans buzzing about what other secrets and surprises the Resident Evil 4 remake has in store. With updated graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and new content, the game is sure to be a hit among fans of the series and newcomers alike.

It is worth noting that while the demo provides a taste of what’s to come, it is not a comprehensive representation of the final game. As such, players should not make any assumptions about the game based solely on the demo. Instead, they should take it as an opportunity to get a feel for the updated mechanics and explore the familiar location of the village.

In conclusion, the Resident Evil 4 remake demo offers fans a chance to revisit a beloved location from the original game and discover a hidden weapon along the way. While the discovery of the TMP is exciting, it is important to keep in mind that it may just be a demo feature and may not be included in the final game. With new weapons and gameplay mechanics, the Resident Evil 4 remake is sure to be a hit among fans of the series and newcomers alike.