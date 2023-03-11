How To Get Commendations quickly in Destiny 2

If you’re a Destiny 2 player, you know that the Lightfall update brought a bunch of new content, including several new systems. One of those new systems is Guardian Ranks, which is designed to showcase a player’s experience with each given Season of Destiny 2. To progress through Guardian Ranks, players also need to get commendations from other players.

Commendations are another system added in Lightfall, and players can give them out to their fellow Guardians at the end of activities. These commendations are required to progress in Guardian Rank, so it’s important to know how to farm them quickly.

The Extinguish Modifier Method:

One way to farm commendations fast is to take advantage of the Extinguish modifier. This modifier sends the whole team back to Orbit if everyone dies, even if the activity ends in failure. To use this method, players can put together a group of six players and do the Wellspring activity on Legendary mode. Before starting the activity, all players should equip Rocket Launchers and blow themselves up right at the start. Since the whole team will be dead at that point, the game will kick them all back to Orbit, and they will be able to hand out commendations. Keep in mind that commendations repeatedly given by the same players will give fewer points to players.

Failing Petra’s run method:

Another way to farm commendations quickly is to deliberately fail the Petra’s Run challenge in the Last Wish raid. This is the flawless version of the raid, and if even one player dies, the run ends and players go right to the commendation screen. To start this version of Last Wish, players need to go to the Wall of Wishes and input the code to activate the challenge. This does not require players to actually do the raid, so anyone can use this method to farm commendations. To activate Petra’s Run, players should shoot the circles until the symbols match the picture in the code image above. Then, everyone can blow themselves up with rockets or jump into the water behind the Wall of Wishes to end the raid and give each other commendations.

In conclusion, farming commendations is crucial to progress through Guardian Rank in Destiny 2. Players can use the Extinguish modifier in the Wellspring activity or deliberately fail the Petra’s Run challenge in the Last Wish raid to quickly farm commendations. While repeatedly giving commendations to the same players will give fewer points, these methods are still efficient for farming commendations even if the points aren’t going up rapidly. By utilizing these methods, players can level up their Guardian Rank and showcase their experience in Destiny 2.