Resident Evil Village Becomes The Fastest-Selling Game In The Series

Resident Evil Village is on track to become the best-selling game in the series compared to Resident Evil 6’s initial sales, it’s important to note that Resident Evil 6’s poor reviews led to a decrease in purchases, and eventually the game reached a limit, however impressive, of 7.7 million copies sold. Resident Evil Village was released worldwide in May 2021 on PC and consoles, meaning that publisher Capcom sold all those copies in less than 9 months, making Resident Evil Village the best-selling Resident Evil game to date. announced again last May, with Village selling over three million copies in its first four days. According to Capcom’s financial report, Resident Evil Village has sold around 6.1 million copies since its launch last May, making it the best-selling game in the series.

The Resident Evil 2 remake took 11 months to reach 5.1 million copies, while Capcom provided the latest figures for the Resident Evil 3 remake of 3.6 million copies this January, suggesting it hasn’t hit 5 million yet. Capcom’s best-selling game is still Monster Hunter World, with over 20 million copies sold.

Capcom’s net sales increased 66.4% and Capcom’s operating income increased 61.9% year-on-year in the six months ended September 30. Capcom’s latest financial reports said that Capcom’s net sales and profit reached an all-time high for the second consecutive quarter. Capcom says its success during this time has been driven primarily by new game releases and growth in digital sales, with sales of its games exceeding 19.8 million units (up 43.5% year on year).

Some may be driven by surprise, as the two installments were very different from what the series is known for. Even though Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 sold well, longtime fans of the entire series have been disappointed with the direction the games are taking, away from the horror series’ roots. The sale may come as a surprise to some, as the two installments were very different from what the franchise was known for.

Though 2017’s Return to Your Horror Roots has shaken things up a bit, meaning that the speed with which follow-ups are ending in recent years means fans are sure to see more rumors for entertainment. By and large, the village still has a long way to go – becoming the best-selling game of all time. We hope to hear more from Capcom about Resident Evil Village in the coming months. We’ll have to wait and see what Capcom has to offer in terms of its 2022 release slate.