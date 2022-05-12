Bethesda Delays Starfield And Redfall To 2023

Bethesda has announced that their long-awaited RPG Starfield and vampire first-person shooter Redfall have been pushed back from the end of 2022 to early 2023. On Thursday, Bethesda Softworks shared the news that Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, Redfall, and Arkane Austin will be pushed back to 2023. Well, the news we wished we didn’t hear unfortunately came true. Today, Bethesda announced that Starfield and Redfall have been delayed from 2022 to the first half of 2023.

Bethesda confirmed the delay by sharing a statement on social media confirming the delay. Bethesda announced today that Starfield and co-op vampire game Redfall have been pushed back to the first half of 2023. The Bethesda Twitter account tweeted “We can’t wait for you to play Starfield, but we need some more time. We’re so thankful for all the support and encouragement and are excited to show you the game soon.”

Redfall’s director Harvey Smith took to fans and said “Here at Arkane Austin, we’ve decided to delay the launch of Redfall,” Smith explained. “The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon.”

It’s sad to see the delay as Bethesdas’ interstellar game is one of the most anticipated titles announced in the near future. The promise that Bethesda would release the next big game this year seemed difficult for a while due to the complete lack of reliable information about the game and the promised release date a year early. Bethesda’s long-awaited Starfield was scheduled to release on November 11 – 11/11/22 – and was positioned as a key game for both Bethesda and Xbox during the holiday season.

To this day, everyone was expecting Starfield to launch in November, and we hope to check out Starfield on June 12 on Xbox and the Bethesda Showcase.

Neither Redfall nor Starfield currently have specific release dates, with their games’ launch windows now falling into the first six months of 2023. Bethesda Game Studios and Arkane Austin have announced that both Starfield and Redfall will be facing delays and pushbacks to 2023 for the release date of November 2022. The lack of gameplay from both the games has been showing signs that the games were just not ready yet and now Bethesda has officially confirmed the delays.