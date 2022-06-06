Resident Evil Village Is Coming To PlayStation VR2

Sony announced Resident Evil Village would be one of the launch titles for the PS VR2, the PlayStations next-generation VR headset. The PlayStation VR2 system is currently under development, and Resident Evil Village will be able to deliver even more intense experiences, taking full advantage of the vivid graphics possible from the headset 4K HDR display, eye-tracking, PlayStation 5s 3D audio, and more. PlayStation VR2 is looking to make traversing through Resident Evil Village an even more immersive experience, showing off an increased sense of scale that makes players feel like they are standing in the same room with Madame Dimitrescu or the game’s other enemies.

