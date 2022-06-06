How To Play Zombies On Call Of Duty Mobile

To begin playing the Zombies Mode on Call of Duty Mobile, a person must join queues of other real players for a mode called Undead Siege. Now, even though Call of Duty Mobile Zombies is available for playing now on COD Mobile, that does not mean that it is going to stay forever. The developers might bring Zombies back, along with the second map, “as soon as we are able to ensure that the quality is good enough, but at the moment, we are going to be focused on developing multiplayer, battle royale, and Ranked modes”.

The well-loved game mode, Zombies, has been one of the most played modes in the Call of Duty series, aside from the battle royale mode and competitive modes. COD Mobiles zombies mode was introduced late last year and are the Call of Duty Mobiles famous survival mode, which pits up to four players against each other on a version of fan-favorite map Shi No Numa. In one statement, COD Mobile said COD Mobile released Zombies Mode to hear the feedback, to see the reception, and see how it could potentially shape future modes. Three more players would be added to a party, or someone could invite his/her friends to queue together in this fun-filled game mode.

Anyone downloading the game this weekend might be surprised to find they cannot jump right into Zombie Mode. Instead, we are going to be seeing the zombies come back through just one map, although we are not really sure too much about that update coming, a mode called Undead Siege, is the only way one could play the zombie mode. Activision added the new Nightmare difficulty mode, which modifies zombie behaviors to be less predictable than in past playthroughs. In addition to new customizations across the entirety of Blackouts maps, players can expect several changes that will challenge their zombie-slaying skills.

As we said, the mode, called Undead Siege, is not the wave-based, classic Call of Duty Zombies style that you are used to instead, it uses just a single map. Some time ago, an update called Undead Siege was officially launched for COD Mobile, adding new narrative-driven zombie experiences to the game that are similar to the Black Ops Zombies outbreak modes from Cold War.