Review of 1 Win App India: Benefits, Bonus and Installation

The 1 Win app is a handy betting tool that is used by most users from India. This is not surprising, it makes it much more convenient to follow sports events and bonuses. But there are other benefits as well, which we will cover in our review.

Basic Info about the App

The main goal of 1 Win app is to make betting more convenient and faster for all users. To this end, the operator has developed a unique design and user-friendly interface. Also, the app has made excellent optimization that allows you to run the software on any gadget. All of this allows bettors:

Manage their profile without going to third-party resources;

Easily keep track of the latest news on disciplines, matches and bonuses;

Easy replenish account and withdraw winnings.

System requirements and other information about the app:

Completely free for players from India;

Installer size 40 mb;

Supports Android (10 and up) and iOS (11 and up);

There are automatic updates and push-up notifications;

There are live match broadcasts;

Available languages: Hindi, English, Bengali and others.

Advantages of 1Win App

The operator is responsive to players’ comments and is constantly improving the software. But these are minor changes that improve the already excellent product.

The main pluses of 1Win app India:

Optimised for almost all devices;

Convenient personal account management;

Simple and clear interface;

Convenient sections with betting destinations and search filters;

State of the art SSL security protocols;

Ability to configure pop-up notifications.

Installing the app gives you access to all the betting tools. No need to switch tabs or type in addresses. One tap and you’re in the game.

How to Download 1 Win for Android and iOS

Players from India can download the 1 Win bet app for any OS for free. The software is perfectly optimised and will work on almost every gadget.

Step-by-step instructions for 1Win app download: Open your browser and go to the operator’s official website; Click on the icon of your gadget’s OS (Android or iOS) at the bottom of the main page; Wait for the download to complete; Launch the 1Win apk and install the app; Once the software is installed, an icon with the 1Win India logo will appear in the app lists.

Once installed, you will be able to log in to your personal account and start betting in the app. If you don’t have an account yet, after launching, click on the “Register” sign to create one. All new players who download the app and register an account receive a welcome bonus of +500% on their first deposit (up to 84,000 INR).

How to sign up for the app and get the bonus:

Open 1 Win app; Click on “sign up” button; Select registration method: Full or through a social network account; Fill in the user form and specify your personal data; Read the rules of the game for 1 Win and check the box in the special place; Confirm your registration by clicking on “Register”.

Once you have created an account, you will not need to re-enter your 1Win app login and password. You will now be automatically logged into your personal account each time you start up. But it is better to make a note of your login details.

Types of Bets and Sports in 1 Win app

Since the app is designed for user convenience, it has all the tools for betting. Here are the main ones:

Sections with betting disciplines;

The ability to view broadcasts of the matches you want;

A favourites button with a corresponding section where events and disciplines can be added;

Three types of bets: standard, express, system;

Statistics by discipline, team, athlete and match;

LIVE statistics to make more accurate predictions after the match has started.

In the app you can bet on all the sports that are available on the official website. Now there are more than 50 of them, here are the most popular destinations among Indian players:

Cricket;

Ball games: football, basketball, volleyball etc;

Tennis;

Kabaddi;

Darts;

Combat sports (MMA, Boxing, etc.);

Cybersport disciplines: CS:GO, Dota 2 and others.

For each discipline all types of betting and live streaming are available directly in the app. If you are only interested in specific disciplines, we advise you to add them to your favourites. This way, you will spend less time searching for the leagues you want and be able to keep track of news about the sport.

Other Games in 1Win App

In addition to betting, the operator’s app offers the opportunity to play online poker and casino games. The 1 Win casino only features games from trusted suppliers. There are now more than 1,000 slots and other areas of gambling.

As for poker, you’ll be playing against the same players as you. Of the disciplines available here:

Hold’em;

Omaha;

Draw;

Pineapple;

SnG;

Stud and Tournaments.

There is no need to create a separate account for gambling. Both poker and casino are in separate sections of the app.

Conclusion

Statistically, most bettors from India bet using the 1 Win mobile software. This is not surprising at all, the apps work great on any gadget. They also have a nice design and a very user-friendly interface that makes you forget about switching multiple tabs. The app has all the tools of the official website plus the ability to customise the notifications so you don’t miss out on important match news or bonuses.

