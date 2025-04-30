In a major policy shift, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced a rollback of key provisions in a Biden-era crash-reporting mandate, significantly reducing the number of incidents automakers must report when autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles are involved in collisions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy characterized the revision as a move to “slash red tape” and streamline federal regulations in pursuit of a “single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety.” However, critics argue the change may limit public transparency at a critical juncture in the evolution of automated driving technologies.

Tesla Poised to Benefit Most

Among the companies expected to benefit most from the new rule is Tesla, whose vehicles, equipped with its Level 2 Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems—have historically dominated crash reports filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Since July 2021, when the original Standing General Order (SGO) was enacted, NHTSA recorded 2,359 crashes involving Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Tesla alone reported 2,030 of those crashes—an overwhelming 86 percent, according to data compiled by the nonprofit Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

Under the revised policy, automakers no longer need to report crashes involving Level 2 systems that result in a tow-away, so long as there are no injuries, fatalities, airbag deployments, or vulnerable road users involved. An analysis of Tesla’s reported data reveals that 240 of its crashes—about 12 percent—fall into this now-exempt category.

Regulatory Shifts Draw Scrutiny

Tesla has long pushed back against NHTSA’s crash-reporting mandates, reportedly arguing that the data was misrepresented by federal agencies and used to cast doubt on the company’s safety credentials. According to sources close to the company, CEO Elon Musk viewed the previous rules as unfairly punitive and misleading.

Notably, Musk now leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal office created to streamline government operations. Since his appointment, DOGE has slashed federal workforce numbers, including a reported 30 employees from NHTSA, many of whom worked in autonomous vehicle oversight. Though Secretary Duffy insisted during his confirmation hearing that safety investigations into Tesla would continue unimpeded, critics argue the administration is giving the company preferential treatment.

Safety Advocates Raise Red Flags

Consumer protection groups and automotive safety advocates have expressed alarm at the rule change. Michael Brooks, Executive Director of the Center for Auto Safety, warned that excluding less severe incidents from reporting could hinder the early detection of systemic flaws in ADAS systems.

“These lower-severity crashes still offer vital clues about the safety performance of autonomous technologies,” Brooks said. “Eliminating them from federal oversight is like ignoring the warning signs on a faulty product until someone gets seriously hurt.”

The initial goal of the SGO was to promote transparency during the rapid deployment of new vehicle technologies. With the revised rule in place, some fear that regulators are retreating from that mission just as public interest and concerns around automated driving systems continue to rise.

What’s Next?

While Tesla may enjoy regulatory relief in the short term, scrutiny over its self-driving tech is unlikely to wane. Several NHTSA investigations remain open into Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, especially in cases involving pedestrian deaths and collisions with emergency vehicles.

As the industry advances and more players enter the autonomous vehicle space, the question now is whether reduced oversight will foster innovation—or lead to greater risks on American roads.