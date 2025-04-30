In a bizarre and costly incident, the U.S. Navy has lost one of its most advanced fighter jets after it slid off an aircraft carrier and sank into the sea. The mishap took place aboard the USS Harry S. Truman last week while the ship was stationed in Middle Eastern waters as part of ongoing military operations in the region.

The aircraft, an F/A-18E Super Hornet—valued between $60 million and $70 million—was being towed inside the carrier’s hangar bay when things went south. According to the Navy, the towing crew lost control of the plane, causing both the jet and the tow vehicle to plunge into the ocean. Fortunately, sailors in the immediate vicinity managed to get out of the way in time. Only one sailor was injured, and their injuries were minor.

A Sudden Turn Amid Incoming Fire

While the Navy has kept details relatively sparse, a U.S. official told CNN that the ship had made a sudden evasive maneuver to dodge incoming fire from Houthi rebels. The carrier has been deployed in the region to deter threats from the Yemen-based militant group, and this sharp turn may have destabilized the ongoing aircraft movement, leading to the loss.

Although the Navy hasn’t officially confirmed a direct link between the enemy fire and the accident, the timing and circumstances are enough to raise eyebrows. A formal investigation has been launched to piece together exactly what went wrong.

The Financial and Tactical Blow

Losing a single F/A-18E Super Hornet isn’t just a financial blow—it’s a tactical one too. These jets are workhorses of naval aviation, often relied upon for a range of missions from air superiority to ground strikes. Their onboard systems and combat capabilities are the result of decades of defense engineering.

While the aircraft sank to the bottom of the sea, recovery is not expected to be easy or even feasible. Retrieval operations of this kind, especially in conflict-prone waters, are complex and expensive. The Navy has not confirmed whether any recovery attempt is being made.

A Rocky Start for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The timing couldn’t be worse for newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has already stumbled into controversy during his short tenure. Hegseth, a former Fox News personality with prior military experience, is facing increasing criticism over his handling of sensitive information and his leadership style.

Just weeks ago, Hegseth accidentally sent U.S. war plans involving Houthi operations to the editor of The Atlantic via a Signal group chat. The messages, meant for internal military discussion, were misrouted due to a mix-up in contacts. It was soon discovered that he had also shared those plans with close family members and his lawyer, further escalating concerns over his judgment and respect for classified protocols.

Priorities Under the Microscope

Beyond the data leaks, insiders at the Pentagon have painted a troubling picture of Hegseth’s leadership. Former staffers describe him as someone more interested in public perception than substance. In one eyebrow-raising move, it was reported that Hegseth had a “makeup studio” installed within the Pentagon so that officials could look their best on camera.

Critics argue that such choices reflect a dangerous shift in priorities at a time when defense leadership needs to focus on operational effectiveness and national security. Despite this, President Trump has stood behind Hegseth, waving off the criticisms as politically charged attacks.