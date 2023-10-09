Riding safely: Tips and tricks to choose the right two-wheeler insurance policy

Riding a two-wheeler can be a thrilling experience, but it comes with its fair share of risks. Accidents, thefts and damages are unfortunate possibilities that two wheeler riders need to be prepared for. That’s where having the right two wheeler insurance policy comes into play. We will provide you with valuable tips and tricks to choose the right two-wheeler insurance policy.

Understand the types of coverage

When selecting a bike insurance policy, it’s essential to understand the types of coverage available:

Third-party liability insurance: It protects you against legal liabilities arising from injury, death or property damage caused to a third party due to your two-wheeler. This is the minimum coverage required by law in India.

Comprehensive insurance: This coverage includes third-party liability insurance and provides additional protection for your vehicle against theft, damages from accidents, natural disasters and fire.

Assess your requirements

Before purchasing a two-wheeler insurance policy, assess your requirements based on various factors:

Usage : If you use it for daily commuting or long-distance travel, comprehensive coverage is recommended. Determine how frequently you use your two-wheeler and for what purposes.

Vehicle age : If it is an older model, you may choose to opt for third-party liability insurance. However, for newer and more valuable bikes, comprehensive coverage is advisable. Consider the age of your two-wheeler.

Budget : Remember that comprehensive coverage offers more extensive protection but comes at a higher premium cost. Evaluate your budget and determine how much premium you can afford.

Factors to consider while choosing the right two-wheeler insurance policy

Look for additional benefits such as zero depreciation cover, roadside assistance and personal accident cover.

Check the claim settlement ratio, as a higher ratio indicates a better track record of settling claims promptly.

Consider a wide network of authorized garages, ensuring cashless claim settlements and quality repairs.

Read customer reviews and feedback to get an idea of the insurer’s reputation and customer service quality.

Deductible and no claim bonus

Understand the deductible amount and the concept of the No Claim Bonus (NCB):

Deductible : The deductible is the amount you need to pay from your pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. A higher deductible can reduce your premium but increase your out-of-pocket expenses in the event of a claim.

No claim bonus (NCB) : NCB is a reward for not making any claims during the policy period. It offers a discount on the premium when you renew your policy. Consider the NCB protection add-on to retain the NCB benefits even after making a claim.

Evaluate add-on covers

Kotak general insurance offers add-on covers to enhance the coverage provided by the base policy. Consider the following add-ons based on your requirements:

Zero depreciation cover : This cover ensures that you receive the full claim amount without deducting depreciation on the value of the damaged parts during repairs or replacement.

Personal accident cover : It provides financial protection in case of accidental death or permanent disability due to a two-wheeler accident.

Roadside assistance : This add-on provides assists in case of breakdowns, flat tyres or emergencies while on the road.

Conclusion

Riding safely not only includes wearing protective gear but also having the right insurance policy to safeguard yourself and your two-wheeler on the road. Choosing the right two-wheeler insurance policy with kotak two-wheeler insurance is vital for your safety and financial well-being.