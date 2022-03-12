Rihanna’s Lingerie Company Considers an IPO at a $3 Billion Value

According to persons familiar with the situation, singer-turned-fashion-entrepreneur Rihanna is working with advisers on an initial public offering that could value her Savage X Fenty lingerie firm at $3 billion or more. According to the persons who asked not to be identified because the material is private, Savage X Fenty is working with banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. According to one of the sources, a listing might happen as soon as this year.

According to the sources, Savage X Fenty has not made a final decision on an IPO and its plans, including the timeframe, could yet alter. Requests for comment from Savage X Fenty and Morgan Stanley were not immediately returned.

Over the next decade, he will release a slew of hit albums. Her business interests also include Fenty Beauty, which made a splash in the market when it debuted in 2017, and Fenty Skin. Along with Savage X Fenty, these two enterprises attempt to deliver products to people that are sometimes disregarded by traditional brands.

Fenty Beauty, for example, has 40-plus foundation hues – a significantly larger palette than the typical – and Savage X comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Savage X Fenty has been establishing its own brick-and-mortar stores, and its website currently shows five locations, including Culver City, California, and Las Vegas.

In January, Savage X Fenty raised $125 million in a funding round led by investment firm Neuberger Berman.

Rihanna, 34, has turned her success in music into cosmetics and apparel with the brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage x Fenty, and the luxury fashion label Fenty, which opens in 2019 under the French conglomerate LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton.