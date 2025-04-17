Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has invested ₹1.9 crore in sports nutrition startup BeastLife, pushing the brand’s valuation to an impressive ₹120 crore. This strategic move underscores the growing synergy between sports, fitness, and India’s booming wellness industry.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at BeastLife’s rapid rise, its star-studded backing, and what this latest investment means for the future of India’s sports nutrition landscape.

A Beast on the Rise

Fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and businessman Raj Gupta launched BeastLife in 2023, and it is a well-known brand in India’s competitive sports nutrition market. With an emphasis on clean-label, scientifically backed supplements, the brand has amassed a loyal following of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and gym patrons around the country.

In less than a year, BeastLife claims to have reached ₹50 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) and EBITDA-positive status, which is unusual for a startup company in this industry. The company seeks to maintain performance marketing costs at a reasonable 15% while simultaneously aiming for an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹80 crore.

What the Investment Means

The ₹1.9 crore funding from Rinku Singh will help BeastLife expand its product line, boost R&D, and scale distribution channels. The core objective? Deliver world-class sports supplements made with premium ingredients, validated by science, and tailored to India’s diverse athletic and fitness communities.

“BeastLife is more than just supplements. It’s about creating the finest products with top-quality ingredients, backed by science and integrity. What really drew me in was the brand’s vision to make world-class sports nutrition accessible in India. That’s something I believe in deeply and am proud to support,” said Rinku Singh.

The Science of Strength

BeastLife’s product range is built around scientific research and high-performance nutrition. Its flagship offering—Pro Concentrate Whey Protein with Ultrasorb Tech—is designed to optimize muscle recovery and athletic performance, a key concern for serious fitness enthusiasts.

The brand promises clean formulations, no shady ingredients, and rigorous testing, making it a go-to option for India’s new-age athletes who demand transparency and performance from their supplements.

Who Owns What: The Equity Breakdown

BeastLife’s ownership structure features a strong lineup of stakeholders:

Gaurav Taneja – 40%

Raj Gupta – 15%

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder of Mamaearth – 30%

ESOP pool – 15%

With the inclusion of seasoned entrepreneur Varun Alagh, the brand not only benefits from capital but also strategic expertise in building a large-scale D2C business.

“Rinku’s belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we’re building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose,” said Raj Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO.

Rinku x BeastLife: A Perfect Fit

More than just an investor, Rinku Singh brings credibility, discipline, and authenticity to the BeastLife brand. Known for his fierce work ethic and on-field performance, Rinku resonates with the values BeastLife champions.

“Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for—discipline, performance, and authenticity. This partnership is a big step in making science-backed, athlete-approved supplements a household name in India,” added Gaurav Taneja, Co-Founder.

Facing the Giants

BeastLife enters a highly competitive market, going head-to-head with big names like MuscleBlaze, Optimum Nutrition, GNC, and others. But its unique positioning—science-first, clean-label, athlete-backed—gives it a strong differentiator in a market that’s ripe for innovation and authenticity.

The Road Ahead

BeastLife is preparing to become a well-known brand in sports nutrition with this new round of funding and increasing brand recognition. Now, the emphasis is on maintaining profitability, growing strategically, and advancing product innovation.

BeastLife is establishing itself in a noisy, congested space—not just with protein powders, but with a purpose.

Conclusion

BeastLife is contributing to the development of the fitness trend rather than merely riding it. The firm is well-positioned to upend the sports nutrition market in India thanks to a strong foundation based on scientific credibility, genuine branding, and calculated support from figures like Rinku Singh and Varun Alagh. BeastLife wants to become a household name for fitness fans nationwide as it prepares to increase its product line and distribution. The business has the potential to completely change how Indians consume clean, efficient, and performance-driven supplements if its momentum keeps up.