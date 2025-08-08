After nearly five years of legal warfare, Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have officially called it quits, which ends one of the most followed legal battles in cryptocurrency history.

In a decision that has sent ripples through the digital asset industry, Ripple and the SEC jointly dismissed their appeals. This not only ends the long-awaited legal battle, but likely provides some regulatory clarity for any other crypto players doing business in the United States.

A Settlement That Reshapes Crypto Regulation

The joint dismissal was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. According to legal documents, both parties have agreed to cover their own legal fees, thereby ending the long-standing dispute without a definitive court ruling on whether XRP is a security.

The case, filed in December 2020, alleged that Ripple and its executives – including CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen – sold XRP as an unregistered security in violation of federal law. Ripple argued, that XRP is a digital currency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, and is not subject to regulation as a security.

For the better part of 2 years, the suit hovered over Ripple, creating uncertainty about XRP and a cloud of doubt for a crypto market looking for a glimpse of clarity. With this legal issue now closed, investors and companies in the crypto community are looking for clearer guidance as to how digital assets may be classified, and regulated in the future.

Ripple’s Global Momentum Builds

Even as the U.S. legal battle played out, Ripple was steadily expanding its international footprint. In Asia, particularly, the company has gained substantial ground.

Japan’s SBI Holdings, a long-time stakeholder and partner of Ripple, has filed for Japan’s first-ever Bitcoin/XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is a large bet on the future of XRP since SBI Holdings also announced an initiative to invest up to $1 billion in XRP.

In South Korea, meanwhile, crypto custodian BDACS is adding XRP to its institutional-grade crypto custodian platform, it will provide secure access to major Korean exchanges such as Upbit and Coinone. BDACS’ efforts will likely further expand the adoption of XRP in a country where crypto per capita ownership is among the highest in the world.

Bullish Outlook for XRP Price

XRP now has the legal uncertainty behind it allowing for a new wave of optimism from investors. Analysts note that it may be able to breach significant resistance levels soon.

At present, XRP trades around $3.00. If the current bullish sentiment continues, price targets between $3.50 and $4.80 are being forecasted by market watchers. Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are pointing to a likely upward trend.

Institutional interest, regulatory clarity, and fresh market momentum could very well position XRP as one of the top-performing assets in the next bullish cycle.

Ripple’s Bigger Vision: Banking and Beyond

Ripple isn’t satisfied with only a rise in the price of XRP. The company has filed an application for a license to open the Ripple National Trust Bank in New York, betting that XRP and its coming stablecoin, RLUSD, will allow the company to make global financial transactions without using banks nor any intermediaries like FedWire or ACH, connecting directly to the U.S. financial infrastructure and, potentially, revolutionizing cross-border payments.

In addition to this proposal, Ripple has also introduced an XRP Rewards Event for long-term holders, showing their commitment, promoting community loyalty and acceptance. It’s another signal that Ripple isn’t thinking about only winning in the courts, but forming an industry-long utility and expectation in the crypto ecosystem moving forward.

Closing Thoughts

The end of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is more than a legal win—it marks a turning point for crypto regulation in the U.S. and sets the stage for Ripple to expand its influence globally. With regulatory clarity, institutional partnerships, and a focused vision, Ripple now appears ready to lead the next wave of digital finance.