Do you want to see who has been stalking your Facebook profile? Follow the guide to know the steps that can help you see all the people who have been stalking your profile or visiting it in unhealthy numbers. Let us know all the details about it and get started.

Can I see my Facebook stalkers?

It’s a common question and a curiosity that people want to know who has been visiting their profile frequently. Unfortunately, the direct answer to this is no. Facebook, for privacy reasons, doesn’t allow users or third-party apps to track who views their profile. This is actually done in accordance with keeping the privacy of all users airtight. If you see an app or website that claims to be, it’s very likely a scam designed to steal your personal information or maybe get some money from you. If you really want to quench your curiosity, you will have to look for other ways to find your stalkers. These may not be direct and cannot give you a sure-shot answer, but that’s your best bet.

Ways to see who’s stalking your Facebook profile

If you want to get the answer for real, you need to catch some hints that lead you to it. We shall see the possible methods here.

Check Your Facebook Stories

Honestly speaking, this is the best and most reliable way that help you catch the possible people who have been stalking your profile. This is one of the few places on Facebook where you can actually see who has viewed your content. Here, when you post a Story, you can swipe up to see a list of every person who has watched it. Remember that this list stays on as long as your story stays. So make sure you check it in time. While it doesn’t reveal who’s been on your main profile, it can give you an idea of who is paying attention to your recent activity or following your updates and profile a little too keenly.

Analyze Your “People You May Know” Section

While not a guarantee, some people believe that if a non-friend suddenly appears at the top of your “People You May Know” list, it could be because they recently looked at your profile. This may or may not be true and can also be a coincidence. This feature is shaped by the presence of mutual friends and vice versa. Anyway, you can give it a try and see some profile names that come up. Still, nobody can make a sure-shot claim.

Keep Checking Your Messages and Friend Requests

This is another way to keep track of people who have been trying to contact you. If you see some friend requests popping up after deletion multiple times, then it’s possible they have been trying to reach out to you desperately. You can also check your inbox to see any shady messages or frequent messages from one account. While this doesn’t say for sure that these people are also stalking your profile, they are definitely there longer than you want them to be.