Ripple, the blockchain-based payments company, is making waves in the financial world with its biggest acquisition yet. The firm has announced plans to purchase Hidden Road, a prime brokerage company, for a whopping $1.25 billion.

This massive deal shows just how serious Ripple is about expanding beyond its crypto roots and diving deeper into traditional finance. It’s a move that could reshape how institutional investors interact with digital assets.

What’s Hidden Road, anyway?

You might not have heard of Hidden Road before, but in the institutional finance world, they’re a significant player. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in clearing, prime brokerage, and financing services across various financial markets.

They handle everything from foreign exchange and digital assets to derivatives and fixed income products. Their operation is substantial – clearing over $3 trillion annually and serving more than 300 institutional clients, including hedge funds.

“This is a big deal for Ripple — but also a big deal for the industry,” said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a statement to CNBC. “As the entire crypto industry gets more into traditional finance, we need top-tier infrastructure to be able to support the financial institutions that want to come in.”

According to Garlinghouse, Hidden Road had been looking for ways to grow but was limited by balance sheet constraints. That’s where Ripple saw an opportunity to step in.

Stablecoins enter the chat

One of the most interesting aspects of this deal is how Ripple plans to integrate its RLUSD stablecoin into Hidden Road’s services. Launched in December 2024, RLUSD will serve as collateral across Hidden Road’s prime brokerage products.

If you’re wondering why that matters, collateral is essentially the financial security that institutional investors need when taking out loans or executing complex trading strategies. By using RLUSD as collateral, Ripple is creating a practical use case for its stablecoin while potentially making transactions more efficient.

“Collateral is key in the prime brokerage services industry,” Garlinghouse emphasized, highlighting how this integration could attract more institutional players to the crypto space.

Regulatory green light needed

Before everyone starts celebrating, there’s still the matter of regulatory approval. Ripple expects to finalize the deal by the third quarter of 2025, assuming regulators give their blessing.

The timing seems favorable for Ripple. Just last month, the company scored a major victory when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its longstanding legal case against the firm. That case had been hanging over Ripple’s head for years, with the SEC alleging the company had conducted an illegal securities offering.

The political climate also appears friendlier to crypto companies following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president. Trump has expressed support for digital assets and promised policies that benefit the industry.

Garlinghouse acknowledged this shift, saying: “Deals like this make a lot more sense when you have a supportive regulatory environment — as opposed to the open warfare legal tactics.”

What does this mean for crypto and finance

This $1.25 billion deal ranks among the largest in the digital asset space, even surpassing Stripe’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge earlier this year. It signals a trend of consolidation as established crypto firms look to strengthen their infrastructure and court institutional investors.

For Ripple specifically, this acquisition represents an evolution from its origins as a payments-focused blockchain startup. The company is clearly positioning itself as a comprehensive financial services provider that can compete with traditional institutions.

By bringing Hidden Road under its umbrella and weaving its stablecoin into prime brokerage services, Ripple aims to become a bridge between crypto innovation and institutional adoption.

“This is not just about growing Ripple; it’s about growing the entire ecosystem,” Garlinghouse noted.

If everything goes according to plan, Ripple’s big move could open doors for greater institutional participation in digital assets while cementing its own position as an industry leader. With favorable regulations and Hidden Road’s robust infrastructure, Ripple looks ready to push innovation in both crypto and traditional markets.

The deal represents not just a milestone for one company, but potentially a new chapter in how digital assets integrate with mainstream finance.