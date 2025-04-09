Meta Platforms has just released its newest AI creation, Llama 4, raising the bar for what artificial intelligence can accomplish. The tech giant makes two models – Scout and Maverick – and both are intended for a variety of applications, with a third jumbo-sized behemoth in development.

The most striking thing about Llama 4 is that it is multimodal, i.e., it can process text, images, video, and audio all at once. This allows the AI to convert content from one format to another smoothly, so it is incredibly flexible for real-world applications where information comes in many different forms.

“These new models represent a significant leap forward in AI capabilities,” said a Meta spokesperson. “We’re particularly excited about how they can handle multiple types of content simultaneously.”

Meta Unveils Efficient Scout, Powerful Maverick, and the Giant Behemoth AI

Scout, the first variant, focuses on efficiency. It can run on a single high-end GPU while handling an impressive 10 million tokens of context, essentially meaning it can process and remember vast amounts of information at once.

In benchmark tests, Scout has outperformed competing models from Google and Mistral, making it an attractive option for companies looking for powerful AI without breaking the bank.

Maverick, the second variant, specializes in complex tasks like coding and logical reasoning. Despite using fewer active parameters than some competitors, it delivers superior results compared to powerful models like GPT-4o and DeepSeek-V3. This makes it particularly valuable for technical applications requiring advanced problem-solving.

Meta isn’t stopping there. The company is currently developing a third variant called Behemoth, which promises to push AI capabilities even further. With a mind-boggling 288 billion active parameters and 2 trillion total parameters, Behemoth could become one of the largest AI models ever created.

Early indications suggest it might outperform current industry leaders like GPT-4.5 and Claude Sonnet 3.7, especially in science and technology fields.

Meta’s Llama 4: High Performance, Restricted Access

All three Llama 4 models use a clever approach called “mixture of experts,” which activates only the necessary parts of the AI for each specific task. This makes the models more efficient while maintaining high performance across different applications.

Despite these impressive technical achievements, Meta’s rollout hasn’t been without controversy. The licensing terms restrict usage by companies with more than 700 million users, drawing criticism from open-source advocates. The Open Source Initiative has argued that such limitations undermine true open-source principles by excluding major players from freely using the technology.

“We believe these terms are necessary to ensure responsible use of the technology,” a Meta representative explained, though critics worry the restrictions could limit innovation across the AI community.

The release of Llama 4 marks Meta’s commitment to creating AI that solves real-world problems like efficiency and scalability. With the ability to handle multiple formats and special variations for different applications, Llama 4 can potentially contribute meaningfully across industries from content generation to scientific research.

As Meta further hones these models and looks to introduce Behemoth, the company has made itself a contender in the quickly competitive field of AI. Whether or not these new models are all they are hyped up to be remains to be seen, but they certainly bring with them an exciting new era of developing artificial intelligence.